Faction Starts the Year with $11M in Funding for Cloud Innovation and Continued Company Growth

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- , an enterprise-class Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) cloud provider, announces it has raised $11 million in success-based capital this month. Longtime investment partners Meritage Funds and Sweetwater Capital and new equity investors, Charterhouse Strategic Partners and Rifkin-Pottle Group, as well as debt financing from Ares Capital Corporation, have fueled this most recent round of funding. The $11 million in debt and equity capital will be used for company expansion and to meet Faction's explosive customer demand. In 2016, Faction experienced 44% year-over-year growth and expects similar results in the year ahead.

"The continued substantial support we're receiving from reputable and knowledgeable investors is a testament to the groundbreaking technology developments we're creating in the cloud arena, especially with our unique hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments," said Luke Norris, CEO and Founder of Faction. "This new funding round will go toward serving our rapidly growing customer base, bringing new products to the market, expanding our employee base and growing our global footprint. Look out for a steady stream of news from Faction this year."

Faction experienced another innovative and successful year of growth in 2016. The company released its solution, which allows enterprises to easily and cost-effectively connect private cloud and colocation resources into public clouds privately and securely. Faction also announced major partnerships with Level 3 Communications, and BluePrint Information Management and Security Services, Inc. (BIMASS), a cyber security company now reselling Faction Cloud services. In addition to being named a leading service provider on CRN's Data Center 100 list last year, Faction also launched Faction Forums, a networking event series for cloud enthusiasts.

"The Faction team has earned our respect and enthusiasm by consistently delivering strong top-line growth coupled with substantial gross margins," said David Solomon, Managing Director of Meritage Funds. "Faction's IaaS offerings clearly met and exceeded the needs of the Company's target customers as evidenced by the addition of a record number of new customers, a record setting number of Faction customers expanding their current service and customer retention rates well in excess of industry expectations. It is obvious that Luke Norris along with the entire executive team are fully committed to the highest level of service along with continued expansion of the company's enterprise-class IaaS cloud and hybrid cloud solutions to meet and exceed current and prospective customers' needs in our niche of the cloud infrastructure marketplace."

For more information on Faction, visit .

Faction is an enterprise-class IaaS cloud provider offering private, public, & hybrid cloud solutions. Faction supplies cloud the way service providers, partners and customers want it with extreme performance, deep control, and broad customization capabilities. No compromises. No exceptions. With cloud nodes across the United States and in Europe (Seattle, Santa Clara, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, New Jersey, New York, and the United Kingdom), Faction offers both Cisco UCS and Open Compute platforms, is a Platinum-level NetApp Service Provider, and is VMware Hybrid Cloud® and Iaas® Powered. Join the Faction Fold. Learn more at or (855) 532-4734. Follow us on ((at)FactionInc) and .

Jaymie Scotto & Associates



+1.866.695.3629 ext. 13





More information:

http://www.factioninc.com



PressRelease by

Faction Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/25/2017 - 13:01

Language: English

News-ID 519793

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Faction Inc.

Stadt: DENVER, CO





Number of hits: 20



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease