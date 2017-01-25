CloudJumper Partners with US Signal to Serve Customer Demand for Cloud-Based Workspaces

CloudJumper Expands Cloud Infrastructure Options for Partners

(firmenpresse) - GARNER, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- , a Workspace as a Service (WaaS) platform innovator for agile business IT, today announced a new partnership with , a leading IT solutions provider of secure and reliable network, cloud hosting, colocation, data protection and disaster recovery services. Under the terms of the agreement, CloudJumper will leverage US Signal cloud infrastructure to deliver hosted desktops, applications, storage and complete workspaces to midsize and large enterprises nationwide.

Through this partnership, CloudJumper customers are afforded greater access to their desktops, business applications, and file storage using policies set by the client's IT administrator. With CloudJumper WaaS, users of the platform can log into a work environment that will look and operate like their actual physical office desktop - complete with all of the applications and data they rely on. Using CloudJumper WaaS, platform users at every level will become more productive and responsive with anytime, anywhere access from any computing device.

CloudJumper nWorkSpace requires only a fraction of the time to implement compared to alternative solutions, speeding time to deployment. The nWorkSpace platform integrates software, infrastructure, services, and support to greatly simplify management and is complemented by comprehensive data protection, including data backup, spam filtering, virus protection, data theft protection, and disaster recovery planning and support. For IT service provider partners, the CloudJumper partner portal provides an industry-first engagement platform for web-based quoting and ordering, partner and customer analytics and monitoring, support integration, financial reporting with on-demand access to detailed billing, service discounting based on account size, pricing estimates for new accounts, onboarding support, and white label billing.

Recent research by MarketsandMarkets has forecast the growth of WaaS to reach US$18.37 billion by 2022 -- a significant increase in adoption by organizations worldwide. Leading analysts have been monitoring the market with growing interest as IT administrators reduce the cost and complexity of their IT environments while improving efficiency and mobility with cloud-based access to applications, data, and complete workspaces from any desktop, laptop, tablet, and/or smartphone device.

"The numbers clearly show that cloud-based workspaces are becoming increasingly popular with the business community," said Jon Bruckbauer, vice president of sales, US Signal. "CloudJumper provides the ideal business-class platform for cloud-based workspaces that meet the demands of customers."

"US Signal is widely recognized as a leader in its areas of operation and we appreciate our new alignment to better serve our North American partners," said Max Pruger, chief sales officer for CloudJumper. "nWorkSpace requires a hosting platform that is stable, reliable, and resilient and US Signal delivers."

To learn more about CloudJumper nWorkSpace or the CloudJumper partner program, please visit .

Partners with (at)ussignalcom to Serve Demand for Cloud-Based Workspaces -- #Cloud

Contact CloudJumper today to schedule a product demonstration at:



Follow CloudJumper on Twitter at:

Visit CloudJumper at:

Founded in 2016, CloudJumper is a workspace as a service (WaaS) platform innovator for the agile business. It launches itself from the platform its sister company, nGenx built over more than 16 years as a cloud pioneer, taking its new Workspace as a Service solution to a greater height with its concurrent user model. Many of the key personnel from nGenx have also made the transition to CloudJumper. CloudJumper built its concurrent WaaS model working with strategic partners such as Microsoft, Intuit, Google, and others. Head and shoulders above the competition, the CloudJumper concurrent WaaS model provides the industry's most robust cloud desktop and provides a unique cost-savings option that focuses on both named and simultaneous users. CloudJumper markets its solutions through both white label and agency programs supported by the CloudJumper control panel, a single pane-of-glass provisioning system that provides partners with complete control over their IT environments. For more information, visit About .

is a leading IT solutions provider of secure, reliable network, cloud hosting, colocation, data protection and disaster recovery services -- all powered by its expansive, robust fiber network. With over 14,000 miles of lit fiber and metro rings in strategic markets, US Signal offers one of the Midwest's largest, fully deployed networks. The company also helps customers optimize their IT resources through the provision of managed services and professional services. For more information, visit: .

Joe Austin

The Ventana Group

512-531-9119







Carilyn Booker



616-295-5458





More information:

http://www.cloudjumper.com



PressRelease by

CloudJumper

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/25/2017 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 519796

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CloudJumper

Stadt: GARNER, NC





Number of hits: 19



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease