REMINDER - Cisco Announces Conference Call with AppDynamics

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) and AppDynamics today announced that they will host a conference call for investors and media on January 25th at 10:00 AM PT; 1:00 PM ET to discuss Cisco's announced intent to acquire AppDynamics. Cisco Vice President of Corporate Development, Rob Salvagno, will be joined by Cisco's Senior Vice President and General Manager, IoT and Applications business, Rowan Trollope, and AppDynamics CEO, David Wadhwani. Please view Cisco's and Rob Salvagno's for more information about the announcement.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
10:00 AM (PT); 1:00 PM (ET)
888-469-0509
517-308-9484 (for International Callers)
Passcode: 1959867
No RSVP is necessary
An archived version of the call will be available on Cisco Systems' Investor Relations website at .
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at (at)Cisco.
Press Contact:
Robyn Jenkins Blum
408-853-9848
Investor Contact:
Carol Villazon
408-527-6538
