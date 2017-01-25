       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
REMINDER - Cisco Announces Conference Call with AppDynamics

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) and AppDynamics today announced that they will host a conference call for investors and media on January 25th at 10:00 AM PT; 1:00 PM ET to discuss Cisco's announced intent to acquire AppDynamics. Cisco Vice President of Corporate Development, Rob Salvagno, will be joined by Cisco's Senior Vice President and General Manager, IoT and Applications business, Rowan Trollope, and AppDynamics CEO, David Wadhwani. Please view Cisco's and Rob Salvagno's for more information about the announcement.

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

10:00 AM (PT); 1:00 PM (ET)

An archived version of the call will be available on Cisco Systems' Investor Relations website at .

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at (at)Cisco.

Press Contact:
Robyn Jenkins Blum

408-853-9848

Investor Contact:
Carol Villazon

408-527-6538



