SpyCrushers Hidden Camera Devices Now Available On Amazon

Recently at a press conference held at SpyCrushers headquarters in Geneva, IL, Ryan Anderson, Co-Founder announced the companys distribution partnership with Amazon US online marketplace.



We are excited to announce the launch of our spy camera product line on Amazon. Amazon has a huge online retail presence with tens of thousands of visitors and buyers per day. I believe our niche of hidden camera products like spy pens, spy camera sunglasses and smiley face spy cameras , just to name a few, will do great on their platform, said Anderson.



According to the Amazon product detail page for the SpyCrushers Pro Series 720p HD spy pen , the company offers a free 16GB micro sd card and three bonus ink cartridges with purchase. The same free items are also offered with the 1080p HD Pro Series spy pen model.



Every one of our spy camera products featured on Amazon includes a new replacement or money back guarantee. If customers are not completely satisfied with their purchase they can contact us for courteous customer service and immediate resolution, Anderson continued.



Anderson went on to say that its the affordability and price ranges that their customers love most about their spy camera products. Our pricing range is as low as $19.99 for a spy pen upwards to $169.99 for more advanced spy camera products. With such a wide variety of spy camera and hidden camera products, there are not many scenarios which at least one of our spy camera products wouldnt be the perfect surveillance or spying solution for, Anderson concluded.



SpyCrushers spy camera products can be found on Amazon when using the search word spycrushers inside any open search bar found on any Amazon webpage.



About SpyCrushers



SpyCrushers brand and line of products are owned and operated by Crushers Inc. Crushers, Inc. is a manufacturer and retailer of consumer goods and electronics.





Ericka Evans

Phone: 317-660-1338

Email: pr(at)spycrushers.com

Website: http://www.spycrushers.com/





http://www.spycrushers.com/



SpyCrushers

Firma: SpyCrushers



