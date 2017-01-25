ZCorum Enhances WiFi Management Capabilities in TruVizion

New features provide additional control to help cable operators troubleshoot and resolve common subscriber WiFi complaints.

(firmenpresse) - ZCorum, a leading provider of managed broadband services and diagnostics, announced that they have added three additional WiFi management features in their TruVizion diagnostics application. TruVizion is a comprehensive diagnostics tool for broadband providers that helps them troubleshoot issues within their broadband network, including customer premises equipment (CPE). The new features leverage data from devices supporting CableLabs and vendor-specific WiFI MIBs to help operators better manage access points and troubleshoot WiFi issues in subscriber homes and businesses.



Most of the complaints cable operators receive from their customers regarding their internet connection are actually related to the subscribers in-home WiFi network. This presents a support challenge for the service provider. The cable operator winds up owning WiFi problems, especially if they are the ones providing the access point in the home or business, said Peter Olivia, Vice President of Systems and Software at ZCorum. Thats one of the reasons we have been adding new WiFi diagnostics and control features in TruVizion. Its an opportunity to help service providers improve the subscriber experience while significantly reducing their support costs.



One of the new features ZCorum introduced allows an operators support staff to see other access points that may be interfering with their customers connection. With one click you can now see the other radios in the area, including the model, SSID, the channel the device is tuned to and the signal strength, said Olivia. This provides the insight needed to make the right adjustments and reduce troubleshooting time. Olivia added that a prior update gives operators the ability to change the channel on their radio to reduce interference from other devices.



We are in the business of helping broadband operators reduce costs, increase operational efficiency and improve the subscriber experience, said Julie Compann, President and Chief Executive Officer at ZCorum. The new WiFi management features weve added to TruVizion are a perfect fit for that mission.





ZCorum is demonstrating the new features this week at the Caribbean Cable & Telecommunications Association annual meeting.



About ZCorum



ZCorum provides a suite of broadband diagnostics and managed services to cable companies, telephone companies, utilities, and municipalities. As broadband providers face greater complexity and competition, ZCorum continues to help operators increase operational efficiency and reduce costs, while improving subscriber experience. This is achieved through ZCorums diagnostics solutions for DOCSIS, DSL and Fiber networks, plus managed services that include data and VoIP provisioning, residential and commercial VoIP service, branded email and Web hosting, along with 24x7 support for end-users. ZCorum is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, please visit http://www.ZCorum.com



