Acrylic Organizer By Cosmopolitan Collection Is Great For Men Too

Cosmopolitan Collection issued a statement this week about how their best-selling organizer that is often used for makeup, can also be used by men.

(firmenpresse) - The Cosmopolitan Collection acrylic [makeup organizer](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G) has become a best-seller and favorite among women. Now the company is reaching out to a new target - men.



Company spokesman Bailey Anderson stated, "Our products are not limited to women. We designed our organizer to be an attractive centerpiece in any bathroom, and there's enough storage space for the whole family to organize their cosmetics, or whatever they may need to store. Men can use it to store everything they need to get ready for the day. From razors to mustache wax, cologne, hair gel, and everything in between, this organizer has the space to store it all. Or, some men are using the organizer for various tools, like screws, bolts, nuts, nails. The options are endless!"



The acrylic makeup organizer is made of injection molded acrylic resin, making it durable, waterproof, scratch resistant, shatterproof and easy to clean. It comes with a detachable top, giving customers flexibility in how the organizer is used, four drawers and 16 other unique spaces for storage of countless cosmetic and beauty products.



Customers love the [Cosmopolitan Collection organizer](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G). With nearly 200 customer reviews on Amazon.com, the average rating is 4.6 out of 5 stars. DiBeas writes "Great organizer, you need this for your makeup! This is just what my growing makeup stash needed. This cosmetics organizer is awesome. Sturdy and quality made. Love that you have the option to stack it or set it up in different areas. The drawers come out completely for easy cleaning or filling up with all your goodies. This is something every woman who has a makeup collection needs. It would make the perfect gift. This is actually in two parts. You can have them separate or stack them. I prefer them stacked as I am working with limited space. I can stick all my glosses and eye pencils on the top along with some other odds and ends that do not fit inside the drawers. The drawers were perfect for all of my mascaras and eyeshadow pots. It is definitely worth having if you have a lot of makeup. I will be purchasing myself one and my mom one soon!"





Amazon.com is the exclusive selling partner for the Cosmopolitan Collection makeup organizer. For a limited time, it is on sale for $42.99. Orders of $49 or more will be shipped for free. The company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If customers are not happy with the organizer, it can be returned for a full refund.



About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





