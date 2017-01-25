1 USD Buy Brought a Chance to Buyers to Win One Dollar iPad through Lucky Draw

1 USD Buy, an online store that conducts lucky draw every day for its buyers, recently brought an opportunity for its members to win a one dollar iPAd Pro, one of the hottest gadgets on the market now.

(firmenpresse) - USA - 1 USD Buy, a top online store that happens to be a one-stop destination for gadget lovers and fashion conscious people in general, recently brought an exciting opportunity for its buyers to win an iPad Pro Gold for only one dollar, provided their name is chosen in the lucky draw after fulfilling all conditions for participating in the lucky draw. The one dollar iPad offer, which has made shopping an altogether exciting affair for the registered users of the store, comes with certain terms and conditions which must be fulfilled for taking part in the lucky draw.



Keeo, the COO of the online store said that they collect hundred time records of the orders of the buyer before last deals time record. The record is represented through a set of numbers in order of hour, minute, second and even millisecond. The buyer can get the lucky code for the free iPad by the plus of 10,000,001 and the remaining amount. This remainder is calculated from the total sum of the hundred time numbers that are divided by the number of total participants.



Keeo said that they want to maintain ultimate transparency at all levels and that is the reason why they announce the name of the winners on the website itself so that other participant can easily know about the real winner.



Apple iPad Pro Gold, which is usually priced in the range of $500-$600 a unit, is now available at only dollar one from the web store. Keeo confirmed that one product can be won by multiple winners and the lucky draw will continue till stocks last. He added that if the products are not in stock, the registered users will be notified by email and that theres no reason to worry about availability.



Our customer support team is ready to answer the queries of the participants in the lucky draw and anybody having a query or in doubt should consider our live chat support team. The shopping fun is on, exclaimed Keeo.



Comments on this PressRelease