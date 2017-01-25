Penn Mutual Enhances its Advisers' Social Media Toolbox with Hootsuite Social Media Platform

Penn Mutual, a Fortune 1,000 company with $100 billion of life insurance in force, has selected Hootsuite, the most widely used social media management platform, to expand the social media toolbox available to its advisers.

Penn Mutual is committed to providing its advisers with the necessary tools to support and grow their practices. With 72 percent of the company's savvy adviser base seeing tremendous value in engaging clients via social media(i), Penn Mutual is focused on offering its advisers social media support that will enable them to easily communicate with customers on social media, while remaining compliant with industry and company regulations.

Hootsuite allows for the delivery of relevant, pre-approved social content to advisers that helps them build and enhance their social marketing program. They can manage the content and postings across LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter from a single, secure interface right from their phones.

"We realize that technology is constantly evolving and social media is a fast-changing space. Because we are a forward-looking company, we are committed to presenting our advisers with access to technology that best suits their needs," says Jeff Fleischman, Penn Mutual's chief marketing and digital officer. "Penn Mutual is growing and dedicated to staying ahead of the curve as we engage with consumers in a meaningful and effective way."

"Hootsuite will provide added flexibility and extensive training and educational opportunities that will help our advisers become experts in social prospecting and selling," says Rob Bonsall, director of social media at Penn Mutual. "Offering scalability, Hootsuite will allow both savvy and novice social media users to engage digitally."

"As financial services companies become more digitally savvy, they are looking for customizable solutions that benefit the entire enterprise," said Amy McIlwain, global principal of financial services at Hootsuite. "Companies are seeing value in flexible platforms for various business lines while maintaining consistency across the enterprise for brand awareness and risk management. We're thrilled to be working with Penn Mutual, a company that embraces social media and its value throughout their entire organization."

Hootsuite helps financial services organizations execute business strategies that are built on social media, and enables more than 2,500 enterprise organizations to scale social activities across multiple teams, departments and business units. The versatile platform also supports a broad ecosystem of more than 250 technology integrations that allow financial services firms to extend social media into existing systems and workflows.

(i)2016 Penn Mutual Business Insights Social Media Use Survey

Hootsuite is the most widely used social media management platform, used by over 15 million people around the globe and trusted by more than 800 of the Fortune 1000. Hootsuite's battle-tested technology, extensive ecosystem, and social DNA help organizations to champion the power of human connections at scale. To learn more, visit .

Since 1847, Penn Mutual has been driven by our purpose to create a world of possibilities. At the heart of this purpose is the belief that purchasing life insurance is the most protective, responsible and rewarding action a person can take, and is central to a sound financial plan. The company is committed to helping families unlock life's possibilities through life insurance and annuity solutions. This is accomplished through a national network of financial professionals, who help clients make great things possible. Penn Mutual supports its field representatives with brokerage services through Hornor, Townsend & Kent, Inc., Registered Investment Advisor and wholly owned subsidiary. Member FINRA/SIPC. Visit Penn Mutual on the Internet at .

