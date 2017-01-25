DRG and GAF Launch Customer Engagement Software for Roofing Contractors

(firmenpresse) - PARSIPPANY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Dallas-based Diversity Resources Group (DRG) has announced an exclusive relationship with GAF, North America's largest roofing manufacturer, to launch a cutting-edge customer engagement software. pulseM is an app that allows contractors to obtain and manage reviews both from customers as well as employees. It is available to GAF Master Elite®, Certified, Master, Master Select, and Premium Coating System Contractors across the U.S. and Canada to help them collect rapid customer feedback and increase social media reviews.

"The opportunity to partner with a prestigious company like GAF is a real honor. We're extremely excited to roll this out to their 7,000-plus contractors to help improve their respective businesses," said DRG's Vice President of Technology Services, Chris Zazo.

DRG's patented technology was developed to help businesses gain real-time insight into a customer's experience, gathering sentiment through a brief 30-45 second mobile phone survey. The technology allows customers to leave reviews via speech or text to help increase engagement. Positive reviews can be posted to social media channels, while negative reviews are sent directly to owners. This helps mitigate issues quickly before they become an issue, which also helps improve the company's online reputation. Additionally, pulseM offers a gamified employee accountability solution, providing companies a real-time window into employee performance.

"GAF is proud to partner with DRG to bring our contractors access to this innovative web tool," said Jim Slauson, vice president of certified programs & services at GAF. "pulseM is a great example of our commitment to helping our customers build their businesses."

"Most businesses really struggle with gathering meaningful customer insight," said Zazo. "pulseM is a total game-changer for companies struggling to keep their finger on the pulse of how their customers really feel about them and their service. It's fast, natural, and easy for the customer, yielding incredible participation rates of 35-50%, and offers instant, actionable insights for business owners."

For more information about DRG, visit DiversityTechnology.com. GAF factory-certified contractors can contact their local Territory Manager for more information on accessing pulseM.

Founded in 1886, GAF is the largest roofing manufacturer in North America. The Company is an operating subsidiary of Standard Industries.

GAF products include a comprehensive portfolio of steep-slope and commercial roofing systems, which are supported by an extensive national network of factory-certified contractors. Its success is driven by its commitment to Advanced Quality, Industry Expertise, and Solutions Made Simple. GAF was the first roofing manufacturer to offer a Lifetime limited warranty on all of its laminated shingles, which then evolved with the introduction of the GAF Lifetime Roofing System by extending the Lifetime coverage beyond just the roofing shingles.

With a focus on social responsibility, GAF developed Advanced Protection® Shingle Technology, providing excellent durability and wind resistance while reducing the use of natural resources. The company also developed single-ply and asphaltic roofing membranes with excellent durability and high reflectivity to meet the most rigorous industry standards while helping commercial property owners and designers reduce energy consumption.

GAF also supports the roofing industry through CARE, the Center for the Advancement of Roofing Excellence, which has provided education to nearly 200,000 professionals. CARE's mission is to help professional contractors and distributors build their businesses through sales and management education, and to provide product and installation training to contractors, distributors, architects, property owners, and related industry personnel. For more information about GAF, visit gaf.com.

Standard Industries is a privately-held, global, diversified holding company with interests in building materials, aggregates, and related investment businesses in public equities and real estate. With over 7,500 employees and operations in more than 80 countries, Standard maintains a team-oriented culture of meritocracy, operational excellence, and a passionate focus on investing in its people.

