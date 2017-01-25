tyntec Announces Financial Investment and New Corporate Structure Aimed at Accelerating New Product Introductions

(firmenpresse) - London, Munich, Dallas, Singapore  January 25, 2017  tyntec, a global cloud communications provider, today announced that it has secured the backing of new investor Cipio Partners and that it has regrouped all its regional operations, namely tyntec Limited in the UK, tyntec GmbH in Germany, tyntec Inc. in the US and tyntec Pte Ltd in Singapore, under a new holding company, the tyntec Group Limited, based in London, UK.



The realignment comes as tyntec enters its next phase of growth. With the growing enterprise demand for real-time communications utilizing messaging and voice, the cloud communications provider prepares to announce new services for person-to-person (P2P) messaging and the global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) markets in the US and Canada.



tyntec was formed to be a disruptive force that will transform and simplify cloud communications. In order for us to take that vision to the next level, its vital to make strategic decisions that will help us accelerate growth and scale long-term, said Nicola Wolfram, CEO of tyntec. We are committed to significantly expanding the scope of our solutions and connectivity infrastructure to enable all businesses to communicate with their customers and workforce more easily. Our new financial backing and new corporate structure provide the foundation for new services to be announced this year.



tyntec is truly poised to accelerate its growth at the core of the business-critical messaging and CPaaS markets, said Roland Dennert, Managing Partner at Cipio Partners, who has recently joined the companys board. tyntec will reshape the cloud communications ecosystem, leveraging its global connectivity infrastructure with innovative new services.







tyntec is a cloud communications provider enabling businesses to communicate with their customers, workforce and machines. tyntec has built its global connectivity from the ground up and developed cloud APIs on top to provide the full advantage of cloud communications on a global scale. Building on its heritage of tier-one global SMS messaging provider, tyntec continues to advance how todays enterprises utilize the universal services of messaging, voice and phone numbers to connect and perform transactions with people around the world.



