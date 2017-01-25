Discount Ending Soon On Popular Acne Scar Removal Cream By SmoothRx

A SmoothRx spokesperson issued a statement this week explaining that the current discounted price on their best-selling acne scar removal cream will be ending soon.

(firmenpresse) - The SmoothRx acne [scar removal cream](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G) has been sold exclusively on Amazon.com for nearly two years now. Although the company has tried to avoid price increases, company spokesperson Ashley Royal issued a statement this week indicating that the current sale price for the scar removal cream will be ending soon.



"Over the years, we have made every attempt possible to ensure that the price of our acne scar removal cream was as low as possible," said Royal. "We know that our ingredients are the highest quality, and therefore we can demand a higher price - but that's not how we want to operate our business. Our goal is to have an affordable product that anyone can purchase or use. Unfortunately, due to increases in prices in the ingredients, our cost to produce this cream as increase. We can no longer afford to absorb this price increase, and therefor the cost for our customers must increase." The SmoothRx acne scar removal cream currently sells for $19.95. The new, increased price will be $24.95.



The [SmoothRx scar cream](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G) is made of premium, natural ingredients including mango butter, rose hip seed oil, shea butter, cocoa butter, orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, jojoba oil and more. The scar cream reduces fine lines, scars and stretch marks while the hydrating and moisturizing cream improves skin tone and helps prevent future development of scars.



Sold exclusively on Amazon.com, customers have left many positive reviews. One customer writes "It's worth it! Great! I bought it for my boyfriend who has many acne scars, and his face began to look so much better. It lasts a very long time, and I recommend buying. I will definitely buy again soon."



This scar cream is available for purchase on Amazon.com, with free shipping on orders over $49. SmoothRx is so confident customers will love their stretch mark cream; they offer a money back guarantee on every purchase.





About SmoothRx: "SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for stretch mark removal, acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."





