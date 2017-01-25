MEDIA ALERT: January 2017 ADP National Employment Report(R), ADP Small Business Report(R) and ADP National Franchise Report(R) to be Released on WEDNESDAY, February 1, 2017

ADP® will release the January 2017 findings of the ADP National Employment Report, ADP Small Business Report and ADP National Franchise Report on

Due to the important contribution that small businesses make to economic growth, ADP issues the ADP Small Business Report independently of the ADP National Employment Report. The ADP Small Business Report offers detailed private sector employment data that are specific to businesses with 49 or fewer employees.

Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report and ADP Small Business Report are derived from ADP payroll data representing 411,000 U.S. clients and nearly 24 million workers, and are published by the ® in collaboration with Moody's Analytics.

The ADP National Franchise Report measures monthly changes in franchise employment. The matched sample used to develop the ADP National Franchise Report is derived from ADP payroll data, which represents 15,000 franchisors and franchisees employing nearly one million U.S. workers.

Following the release of the ADP National Employment Report, Moody's Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi will provide context on the employment data and answer questions from media during a conference call.

Journalists are invited to access the call by dialing: 1-800-675-6207

NOTE: This is an operator-assisted conference call dial-in number and there is no passcode required.

Comments on this PressRelease