Progress in Developing a Cultural Complex in Longueuil

The Government of Canada supports the Ville de Longueuil's feasibility study

(firmenpresse) - LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Department of Canadian Heritage

Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament (), today announced that the Ville de Longueuil will receive $150,770 in funding for studies required to develop its cultural complex project. Ms. Romanado made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

This funding, provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will allow the Ville de Longueuil to update select studies from 2012 and carry out further studies to prepare for construction of the complex.

Quotes

"With these specialized studies, the Ville de Longueuil will be one step closer to building its new cultural complex. The Government of Canada is pleased to contribute to this project, which will ultimately provide artists and artisans from the Longueuil area cultural community with modern, professional facilities."

- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Longueuil cultural complex will showcase the work of arts organizations on the South Shore, while providing spacious work areas adapted to their needs. Our government is proud to help the Ville de Longueuil achieve its goal of creating a cultural space in the heart of our beautiful region."

- Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament ()

"This federal government funding is an important step toward completing this innovative and inspiring project that is our cultural complex. This project will not only strengthen our city's brand image, but also position Longueuil as an important regional cultural hub."

- Caroline St-Hilaire, Mayor of Longueuil

Quick Facts

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow us on , , , and .

Contacts:



For more information (media only):

Pierre-Olivier Herbert

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

819-997-7788



Media Relations

Canadian Heritage

819-994-9101

1-866-569-6155





More information:

http://www.pch.gc.ca



PressRelease by

Department of Canadian Heritage

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/25/2017 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 519880

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage

Stadt: LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease