Benchtop incubator Labo C-Top with SAFE Sens® technology - for continuous, non-invasive pH monitoring

(PresseBox) - SAFE Sens® provides fast, non-invasive and cost-efficient monitoring of pH during embryo culture. The SAFE Sens® technology utilizes a patented and proven LED-based optical fluorescent system which reliably monitors the pH value of small amounts of culture media. For this purpose, our benchtop incubator Labo C-Top is now available with integrated SAFE Sens® TrakPods (optional in both chambers or side of choice) which automatically sends real time data of the pH value every minute or every 30 minutes for up to 7 days to a TrakStation? without the need of opening the benchtop incubators? chambers. It is possible to connect up to 8 TrakPods to one TrakStation?, therefore 4 Labo C-Tops can be connected simultaneously.

The included software contains data recording capabilities and a function for automatic alerts by e-mail. With the automatic calibration via the SAFE Sens® qc2 alignment tool no costly, time-consuming calibration and no outside calibration services are required.

Specification Labo C-Top

Our benchtop incubator is an approved medical device class IIa for an up-to-date, space saving and individual cell cultivation. The parameters (gas flow and temperature) of the two independent and separate incubation chambers are individually adjustable and the incubator has an optimized temperature distribution by double heated chambers of top and bottom. The reliable humidification is achieved by autoclavable humidity stones. This humidity system has a vanishingly low risk of contamination and is, compared to humidification by a tubing system, long-term cost-efficient. The current value of the relative humidity (% rH) is displayed for every chamber.

Optimal incubation conditions combined with contiuous pH monitoring in large format incubators

Incubation technique is one of the key competence areas of Labotect. The benefit of the CO2 incubators is perfect contamination control by most modern technical solutions. They combine high safety standards with convenient design. Very fast recovery times for all adjustable parameters are basic features in all Labotect incubators. Well-conceived accessories are available, such as various filters, software and measuring devices for the control of parameters. To ensure highest quality standards, each of our incubators passes an individual cell test before delivery.



For your highest safety, we now offer additionally the SAFE Sens® system for continuous pH monitoring in large format incubators. The independent, non-invasive system is intuitive and easy to use and install.

A small sterile and disposable sv2-sensor is placed within the incubator and connected to a SAFE Sens® TrakPod, which automatically sends real time data of the pH value every minute or every 30 minutes to the TrakStation? for up to 7 days without the need of removing samples or door opening. It is possible to connect up to 8 TrakPods to one TrakStation?, therefore 8 incubators can be connected simultaneously. The system then reveals changes of pH-value within culture media.

Labotect products ? Made in Germany

Since 45 years, Labotect has been developing, producing and distributing a wide range of products for ART, medical surgery and life-science laboratories. Located in the center of Germany, we vouch for innovation, close contact to our customers and outstanding quality and safety standards.

From isolation of oocytes (by use of our Aspirator and our puncture needles) to cell growth with the help of our state-of-the-art CO2 incubators to the transfer of sperm and embryos with our catheters, we are close at hand upon the origin of new life.

Our company?s wide product range includes incubation technique, heating devices, cooling and cryo preservation technique, devices and consumables for assisted reproduction (ART). You will find more information on our website http://www.labotect.com/products.html

Quality and Certification

Labotect is committed to quality standards. As one of the first medical device manufacturers in Germany, we have been certified according to ISO 13485 since 2003. For more information, please contact us.





