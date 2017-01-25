Datawatch Panopticon and AquaQ Analytics Expand Partnership to Bring Advanced Trading Analytics to the Capital Markets

Long-time partners now empowering banks, brokers and fund managers with the

visual analytics technology and consulting expertise required to achieve trading

effectiveness



BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-

CM:DWCH) today announced an enhanced partnership with AquaQ Analytics, which

will deliver advanced trading analytics and consulting services to leading

banks, brokers and fund managers. Joint customers will now benefit

from Datawatch Panopticon with kdb+(TM), as well as the availability of

consulting resources in New York and London to support firms making tick

databases the center of their trading data warehouse, and central to their

MiFID- and MiFIR-based reporting and analytics.



Announced in early December, Datawatch Panopticon 16 is the most advanced visual

analytics platform for the capital markets industry. The solution provides

faster trading analytics for expedited time-to-insight, and addresses the need

for real-time and historic views for trading effectiveness. AquaQ Analytics is

an independent provider of kdb+ consulting and training services for clients

operating within the capital markets sector. The company also offers the Open

Source TorQ Framework for kdb+, which is used by many Datawatch customers to

manage their kdb+ infrastructure for enterprise delivery.



"Together, Panopticon and AquaQ Analytics are providing customers with the HTML5

analytics technology and expertise required to discover trading anomalies in

real-time and investigate order executions for faster and more informed

decision-making," said Ronan Pairceir, CEO, AquaQ Analytics. "We are honored to

be able to assist Datawatch in expanding the reach of its industry-leading and

proven Panopticon visualization software."



While the need for execution analytics, along with the convergence of trading



and compliance analytics, is widely acknowledged, many organizations do not have

the right tools and architectures in place to unlock their information assets.

Many firms struggle with business intelligence (BI) tools, such as Tableau and

QlikView, on top of their tick database, and with importing and exporting data

on a daily basis. Others cannot scale effectively as they provide analytics to a

wider user group, or they drown in internal development.



Organizations can now leverage Panopticon to natively connect to their tick

database, delivering real-time streaming views of trading effectiveness, and

intra-day and historic views down to the last tick. AquaQ Analytics supports

efficient deployment by providing the underlying tick database architecture,

which scales to high volumes of concurrent users, as well as the expertise in

common customer trading and compliance analytics use cases across asset class.



"Quant teams have used tick databases for years, but making this trading

intelligence available to all of sales trading requires deep expertise in

optimizing whole environments," said Peter Simpson, vice president of

visualization strategy, Datawatch. "AquaQ Analytics helps with this endeavor,

and it is the only services firm we trust to consult with our customers."



To learn more about Datawatch Panopticon, please visit: www.panopticon.com. For

more information on AquaQ Analytics, go to: www.aquaq.co.uk.



About Panopticon

For more than 15 years, leading global firms have relied on Datawatch Panopticon

for faster analytics, providing real time streaming, intraday & historic

analysis into their trading activity. The powerful combination of fast data

access through real time streaming connectivity, rapid data understanding

through visual analysis, faster investigation through time series analysis and

playback down to the individual tick, and speedier action, supports

organizations in making faster, more informed decisions that have an immediate

financial impact. For more information on Datawatch Panopticon and how it has

been deployed at customers in time critical areas across trading, risk,

compliance, trading operations, investment management, and IoT, please

visit: http://www.panopticon.com



About Datawatch Corporation

Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM:DWCH) enables ordinary users to achieve

extraordinary results with their data. Only Datawatch can unlock data from the

widest variety of sources and prepare it for use in visualization and analytics

tools, or for other business processes. When real-time visibility into rapidly

changing data is critical, Datawatch also enables users to analyze streaming

data, even in the most demanding environments, such as capital markets.

Organizations of all sizes in more than 100 countries worldwide use Datawatch

products, including 93 of the Fortune 100. The company is headquartered in

Bedford, Massachusetts, with offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Stockholm,

Singapore and Manila. To learn more about Datawatch or download a free version

of its enterprise software, please visit: www.datawatch.com.



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical

facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such statements contained

herein, including but not limited to those relating to product performance and

viability, are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of

risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from

expectations. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ

materially from current expectations include the following: rapid technological

change; Datawatch's dependence on the introduction of new products and product

enhancements and possible delays in those introductions; acceptance of new

products by the market, competition in the software industry generally, and in

the markets for next generation analytics in particular; and Datawatch's

dependence on its principal products, proprietary software technology and

software licensed from third parties. Further information on factors that could

cause actual results to differ from those anticipated is detailed in various

publicly-available documents, which include, but are not limited to, filings

made by Datawatch from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission,

including but not limited to, those appearing in the Company's Annual Report on

Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2015. Any forward-looking statements

should be considered in light of those factors.



© 2017 Datawatch Corporation. Datawatch and the Datawatch logo are trademarks or

registered trademarks of Datawatch Corporation in the United States and/or other

countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their

respective companies.



