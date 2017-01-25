(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-
CM:DWCH) today announced an enhanced partnership with AquaQ Analytics, which
will deliver advanced trading analytics and consulting services to leading
banks, brokers and fund managers. Joint customers will now benefit
from Datawatch Panopticon with kdb+(TM), as well as the availability of
consulting resources in New York and London to support firms making tick
databases the center of their trading data warehouse, and central to their
MiFID- and MiFIR-based reporting and analytics.
Announced in early December, Datawatch Panopticon 16 is the most advanced visual
analytics platform for the capital markets industry. The solution provides
faster trading analytics for expedited time-to-insight, and addresses the need
for real-time and historic views for trading effectiveness. AquaQ Analytics is
an independent provider of kdb+ consulting and training services for clients
operating within the capital markets sector. The company also offers the Open
Source TorQ Framework for kdb+, which is used by many Datawatch customers to
manage their kdb+ infrastructure for enterprise delivery.
"Together, Panopticon and AquaQ Analytics are providing customers with the HTML5
analytics technology and expertise required to discover trading anomalies in
real-time and investigate order executions for faster and more informed
decision-making," said Ronan Pairceir, CEO, AquaQ Analytics. "We are honored to
be able to assist Datawatch in expanding the reach of its industry-leading and
proven Panopticon visualization software."
While the need for execution analytics, along with the convergence of trading
and compliance analytics, is widely acknowledged, many organizations do not have
the right tools and architectures in place to unlock their information assets.
Many firms struggle with business intelligence (BI) tools, such as Tableau and
QlikView, on top of their tick database, and with importing and exporting data
on a daily basis. Others cannot scale effectively as they provide analytics to a
wider user group, or they drown in internal development.
Organizations can now leverage Panopticon to natively connect to their tick
database, delivering real-time streaming views of trading effectiveness, and
intra-day and historic views down to the last tick. AquaQ Analytics supports
efficient deployment by providing the underlying tick database architecture,
which scales to high volumes of concurrent users, as well as the expertise in
common customer trading and compliance analytics use cases across asset class.
"Quant teams have used tick databases for years, but making this trading
intelligence available to all of sales trading requires deep expertise in
optimizing whole environments," said Peter Simpson, vice president of
visualization strategy, Datawatch. "AquaQ Analytics helps with this endeavor,
and it is the only services firm we trust to consult with our customers."
To learn more about Datawatch Panopticon, please visit: www.panopticon.com. For
more information on AquaQ Analytics, go to: www.aquaq.co.uk.
About Panopticon
For more than 15 years, leading global firms have relied on Datawatch Panopticon
for faster analytics, providing real time streaming, intraday & historic
analysis into their trading activity. The powerful combination of fast data
access through real time streaming connectivity, rapid data understanding
through visual analysis, faster investigation through time series analysis and
playback down to the individual tick, and speedier action, supports
organizations in making faster, more informed decisions that have an immediate
financial impact. For more information on Datawatch Panopticon and how it has
been deployed at customers in time critical areas across trading, risk,
compliance, trading operations, investment management, and IoT, please
visit: http://www.panopticon.com
About Datawatch Corporation
Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM:DWCH) enables ordinary users to achieve
extraordinary results with their data. Only Datawatch can unlock data from the
widest variety of sources and prepare it for use in visualization and analytics
tools, or for other business processes. When real-time visibility into rapidly
changing data is critical, Datawatch also enables users to analyze streaming
data, even in the most demanding environments, such as capital markets.
Organizations of all sizes in more than 100 countries worldwide use Datawatch
products, including 93 of the Fortune 100. The company is headquartered in
Bedford, Massachusetts, with offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Stockholm,
Singapore and Manila. To learn more about Datawatch or download a free version
of its enterprise software, please visit: www.datawatch.com.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical
facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such statements contained
herein, including but not limited to those relating to product performance and
viability, are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of
risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from
expectations. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ
materially from current expectations include the following: rapid technological
change; Datawatch's dependence on the introduction of new products and product
enhancements and possible delays in those introductions; acceptance of new
products by the market, competition in the software industry generally, and in
the markets for next generation analytics in particular; and Datawatch's
dependence on its principal products, proprietary software technology and
software licensed from third parties. Further information on factors that could
cause actual results to differ from those anticipated is detailed in various
publicly-available documents, which include, but are not limited to, filings
made by Datawatch from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
including but not limited to, those appearing in the Company's Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2015. Any forward-looking statements
should be considered in light of those factors.
Source: Datawatch
© 2017 Datawatch Corporation. Datawatch and the Datawatch logo are trademarks or
registered trademarks of Datawatch Corporation in the United States and/or other
countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their
respective companies.
