Newforma Closes 2016 Continuing Remarkable Momentum

Cements Leadership Position in Software for Architecture and Engineering Firms Collaborating on Complex Projects

(firmenpresse) - MANCHESTER, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- ®, the leading provider of project information management software used by architecture and engineering firms collaborating on complex building and infrastructure projects, today announced that 2016 marked its 48th quarter of double-digit revenue growth and impressive customer wins.

Newforma added 250 customers in 2016. One of our notable clients Pinnacle Infotech Solutions, utilized Newforma Project Center for 154 projects, including to help build the .

of market research firm Vanson Bourne revealed that 70% of the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms it queried struggled to collaborate effectively due to the explosion of information across projects. These firms explained that hours of time are consistently exhausted simply on administrative tasks, such as searching for emails or the appropriate project file. Over 53% of the respondents further advised that they would/are investing more heavily in technology solutions that make sharing information easier and more efficient.

"Newforma is laser focused on helping AEC firms tackle the email- and file-based challenges in collaborating -- not just intra -- but also inter-firm. At a time when AEC firms are under increased pressure to work faster and boost quality while reducing costs," said Ian Howell, CEO of Newforma, "our customers report saving countless hours, avoiding costly mistakes and litigation, and meeting their clients' demands for faster response and deliverable completion."

He continued, "2017 is already shaping up to be an extraordinary year -- we have some very innovative developments in the pipeline that have been designed to meet the specific needs of our AEC customers."

In 2016 Newforma added support for hybrid use -- both enterprise and cloud. Newforma indexes and searches documents and files in other cloud storage services, such as Panzura and Nasuni, as easily as it does files stored on premise. Files sent or shared using Newforma from all data stores to cloud delivery services such as Dropbox or Box are tracked in Newforma's robust audit trail.

Newforma was for third consecutive year, in recognition of its 127% growth.

Newforma Project Center won at Construction Computing Awards, for second consecutive year.

Recognized sales and marketing executive, , joined Newforma's board to help drive continued global growth and industry leadership.

To date, Newforma has helped over 1,350 leading architecture and engineering firms working on more than 2.4 million complex building and infrastructure projects worldwide manage their project information. These projects encompass more than a billion emails and over 6.5 billion files. Typical projects involve hundreds of drawings, submittals, RFIs, and action items.

Newforma's clients report saving countless hours, avoiding costly mistakes and litigation, as well as meeting their customers' demands for faster responses and project completion.

Newforma's software facilitates collaboration when architecture and engineering firms team up. Newforma users:

File emails to a project as easily as dragging items to an email folder.

Respond to RFIs, approve Submittals and assign action items using a single application.

Quickly search and find critical items buried in large volumes of information generated by a project -- regardless of where the information was stored.

Rely on Newforma's audit trail of who saw what and when.

Read and discuss: Newforma

Join the conversation: Newforma , or

© 2017 Newforma, Inc. Newforma is a registered trademark of Newforma, Inc., in the United States and in other countries. All other brands or products are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders and should be treated as such.





More information:

http://www.newforma.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/25/2017 - 15:36

Language: English

News-ID 519898

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Newforma, Inc.

Stadt: MANCHESTER, NH





Number of hits: 31



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease