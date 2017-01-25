Top Selling Flaming Float By Teddy ShakeSets Goals For New Customers And Reviews

Teddy Shake spokesperson announced this week that the company has set some aggressive goals for new customers and reviews for their best-selling pink flamingo float.

(firmenpresse) - Since the launch of their [pink flamingo float](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC), Teddy Shake has gained a loyal following. Sales have exceeded all estimations and projections, and customers have been very excited about the new float.



"This has been a whirlwind first six months," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "We are excited about the enthusiasm that customers have had for our pink flamingo float. Our hope is to build on these early successes, and reach even more new customers in this coming year."



The Teddy Shake pink flamingo float measures 80-inches in length and is made of a bright pink vinyl that is of the highest quality and durable. The float is large enough for an adult to comfortably lounge on it, or it can be ridden by several children. With the handles designed on the neck of the float, the make riding the Teddy Shake pink flamingo float easier for children.



Although the [Teddy Shake flamingo float](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) was designed for use in water, customers have been very enthusiastic and reported using the float on land, at a campground or even in the family room at home. To date, over 90 reviews have been written for the flamingo float on the Amazon.com listing. 100% of reviewing customers said they loved their Teddy Shake flamingo float. Of those reviews, 93% of reviewers gave the flamingo float a perfect five out of five stars. One five-star reviewer wrote this week "This thing is just too much fun! We have a flamingo thing in our family and also a membership for a local pool where we often leave our floaties for other people to use. This was a huge hit at the pool- the kids and adults alike just love it. None of our floats make it through more than a season at the pool, due to the shared constant use of them and whatnot, but this one seems like it will last at least as long as the rest have! Good quality, cute float!"





Sold exclusively on Amazon.com, the Teddy Shake inflatable flamingo float is currently priced at $34.99, and free shipping is available on any purchase over $49.



About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





123 S.E. 3rd Ave #427

Miami, FL

United States

