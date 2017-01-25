Dimension Data Achieves Its Carbon Neutral Goal

(firmenpresse) - London, UK  January 25, 2017 Dimension Data, the global ICT solutions and services provider said today that it has reached a major milestone in its sustainability ambition of becoming carbon neutral[1] by reducing its carbon emissions[1] to below one million tons, and preventing 4,000 tons of electronic waste from going to landfill.



When Dimension Data announced its sustainability goals in 2014, the company also said that it would also reduce its clients carbon by 1.8 million tons more than what the company itself produced by using its skills and technology. Dimension Data worked closely with leading consultancies, Carbon Trust and Carbon Smart, to define the targets and methodology for carbon reduction.



Ruth Rowan, Dimension Datas Group Executive  Marketing said, Climate change remains one of the greatest issues facing all of us, and our clients around the world continue to see sustainability as a high priority within their businesses. Technology can - and is - making a positive difference to improve our environment. We believe that we have a responsibility to bring our 33 years of experience to use technology in the smartest way possible to address these challenges.



Dimension Data also committed to keep its carbon emissions below one million tons for the next five years. Two key areas where organisations can reduce their environmental impact, costs, and improve productivity are:



 Reduce energy by moving servers to the cloud: this could provide an annual saving of 4,000 kWh per server which is moved to the cloud.

 Reduce travel by using visual communications technology: theres an average annual savings of 600,000 miles per telepresence unit; 11,818 miles per video conference unit; and 23,636 miles per managed video conference unit.



And for companies planning to expand and grow, its vital to ensure that they dont increase their carbon footprint at the same rate. This can be achieved by not increasing the average carbon produced per person, not increasing the carbon produced per ITaaS equipment rack, and ensuring that data centres are energy efficient.





According to Livescience.com the average temperature of the earth has risen between 0.4 and 0.8 °C over the past 100 years. The increased volumes of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases released by the burning of fossil fuels, land clearing, agriculture, and other human activities, are believed to be the primary sources of the global warming that has occurred over the past 50 years. Scientists from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate carrying out global warming research have recently predicted that average global temperatures could increase between 1.4 and 5.8 °C by the year 2100. Changes resulting from global warming may include rising sea levels due to the melting of the polar ice caps, as well as an increase in occurrence and severity of storms and other severe weather events.



note to editors

On 18 January 2017, the World Meteorological Organization announced that 2016 was the hottest year on record.



[1]Carbon neutrality, or having a net zero carbon footprint, refers to achieving net zero carbon emissions by balancing a measured amount of carbon released with an equivalent amount sequestered or offset, or buying enough carbon credits to make up the difference.







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Dimension-Data-Achieves-Its-Carbon-Neutral-Goal



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Dimension Data uses the power of technology to help organisations achieve great things in the digital era. As a member of the NTT Group, we accelerate our clients ambitions through digital infrastructure, hybrid cloud, workspaces for tomorrow, and cybersecurity. With a turnover of USD 7.5 billion, offices in 58 countries, and 31,000 employees, we deliver wherever our clients are, at every stage of their technology journey. Were proud to be the Official Technology Partner of Amaury Sport Organisation, which owns the Tour de France, and the title partner of the cycling team, Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka. Visit us at http://www.dimensiondata.com

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

Charlotte Martin/Matthew Watkins

Finn Partners

tel +44 (0) 203 217 7060

email: dimensiondata(at)finnpartners.com

Date: 01/25/2017 - 18:26

Language: English

News-ID 519921

Character count: 3450

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Fran Cator

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 53



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease