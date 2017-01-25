       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Liberty Opens 2017 With Security Company Acquisition

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Liberty, one of Canada's largest independent security providers, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of North Star Security Systems Inc.

"We are very pleased by our latest acquisition which will add over 1000 new customers into our business," stated Russell Keddie, Managing Partner at Liberty. "It fits in very nicely with our existing footprint across Canada. It is an exciting time for us, last year was another big year for Liberty and we expect this exceptional growth to continue for 2017."

About North Star

Incorporated in 2013, North Star provides home and business security systems to customers in Alberta, Ontario, and Eastern Canada.

About Liberty

Incorporated in 2005, Liberty is based in Edmonton, Alberta and provides security, automation, video surveillance and seniors care solutions to residential, commercial and healthcare customers across Canada. Liberty has installed almost 50,000 residential and commercial systems in 9 provinces and 3 territories. Liberty also services over 90 Health Care facilities in Western Canada. With an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, Liberty is an Alberta Venture Magazine Fast Growth 50 and Profit 500 Fast Growth Company.

Contacts:
Media Contact:
Mimi Ngo
Liberty Security
780.988.7233 x 122



http://www.libertysecurity.ca



