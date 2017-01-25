AirTanksPlus.com Stikman PCP Fill Adapter Easy Compact PCP Fill System Launched

STIKMAN by Air Tanks Plus is a purpose built PCP fill adaptor that separates itself from the competition because usually these devices are bulky with heavy stainless steel fittings. The site explains that STIKMAN was designed to ensure there was no wasted space or bulk.

STIKMAN is a purpose built PCP fill adaptor that separates itself from the competition because usually these devices are bulky with heavy fittings. The site explains that the STIKMAN was designed from the ground up to ensure there was no wasted space or bulk.



The 48 microfibres hose allows customers to easily fill their PCP air rifle whether the tank is sitting on the ground, next to the shooting bench, or resting next to the product itself. The air bleed system safely blows air away from the operator.



In addition to this, the STIKMAN has a place to store the female foster fitting when its not being used. This helps to ensure the hose doesnt fall into the dirt, which can cause contamination.



Watch a demo of the Stikman on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCjwv28qkDA



A full product description is available on the Air Tanks Plus website, which covers the different types of tanks that the STIKMAN will work with. It was designed to work seamlessly with the SCBA tanks that use a CGA347 or a CGA346 valve.



The unique cascade fill feature is a result of the integrated one way valve on the male foster, which means owners can use it to cascade fill systems together. They can also use the cascade man, which helps to get more use able air out of depleted tanks.





A review of the product is available on the Air Tanks Plus YouTube channel, where interested parties can find out more. They can also subscribe to ensure they dont miss out on any of the latest updates from the company by visiting: https://youtube.com/channel/UCTC1Yh1cZ4gPNe5li1nR4bg.



Comments on this PressRelease