AirTanksPlus.com Stikman PCP Fill Adapter Easy Compact PCP Fill System Launched

STIKMAN by Air Tanks Plus is a purpose built PCP fill adaptor that separates itself from the competition because usually these devices are bulky with heavy stainless steel fittings. The site explains that STIKMAN was designed to ensure there was no wasted space or bulk.
(firmenpresse) - A new recharging station for pre charged pneumatic (PCP) air rifles has been launched by Air Tanks Plus, the air accessories company. Called the STIKMAN, it comes with a 48" microbore hose and a built in foster fitting for easy hose storage making it the only lightweight PCP fill adaptor made.
Air Tanks Plus, the accessory store for refilling pre charged pneumatic air rifles, has launched a new fill system called the STIKMAN SCBA PCP Fill System. It is an easy to use, compact and lightweight piece of kit with a cascade fill feature, a 48 microbore hose with a female foster for quick connect fitting, and a male quick connect fitting for storing the hose when its not in use.
More information can be found on the company website at: http://airtanksplus.com.
STIKMAN is a purpose built PCP fill adaptor that separates itself from the competition because usually these devices are bulky with heavy fittings. The site explains that the STIKMAN was designed from the ground up to ensure there was no wasted space or bulk.
The 48 microfibres hose allows customers to easily fill their PCP air rifle whether the tank is sitting on the ground, next to the shooting bench, or resting next to the product itself. The air bleed system safely blows air away from the operator.
In addition to this, the STIKMAN has a place to store the female foster fitting when its not being used. This helps to ensure the hose doesnt fall into the dirt, which can cause contamination.
Watch a demo of the Stikman on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCjwv28qkDA
A full product description is available on the Air Tanks Plus website, which covers the different types of tanks that the STIKMAN will work with. It was designed to work seamlessly with the SCBA tanks that use a CGA347 or a CGA346 valve.
The unique cascade fill feature is a result of the integrated one way valve on the male foster, which means owners can use it to cascade fill systems together. They can also use the cascade man, which helps to get more use able air out of depleted tanks.
A review of the product is available on the Air Tanks Plus YouTube channel, where interested parties can find out more. They can also subscribe to ensure they dont miss out on any of the latest updates from the company by visiting: https://youtube.com/channel/UCTC1Yh1cZ4gPNe5li1nR4bg.
For more information, please visit http://airtanksplus.com
More information:
http://airtanksplus.com
Air Tanks Plus
http://airtanksplus.com
Air Tanks Plus
http://airtanksplus.com
+1-916-800-1398
6 Joy River Ct.
Sacramento, CA 95831
United States
Date: 01/25/2017 - 19:01
Language: English
News-ID 519929
Character count: 2786
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Air Tanks Plus
Ansprechpartner: Roger Seher
Stadt: Sacramento, CA 95831
Telefon: +1-916-800-1398
Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 25/01/2017
Number of hits: 81
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.773
|Registriert Heute:
|27
|Registriert Gestern:
|23
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|203
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.