Media Advisory: CMHC to release results of its Housing Market Assessment

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release results of its quarterly Housing Market Assessment (HMA), a comprehensive report that identifies potentially problematic conditions in the Canadian housing market.
The report will be made available on Thursday, January 26 at 12:00 pm Eastern.
Media availability with CMHC Chief Economist Bob Dugan and CMHC regional market analysts via teleconference will begin at 1:00 pm Eastern. Please contact media relations to obtain the dial-in number.
Date: 01/25/2017
