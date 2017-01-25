       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Government of Canada Modernizing Procurement

ID: 519932
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Public Services and Procurement Canada

The Government of Canada is committed to finding innovative and modern approaches to procurement to generate meaningful economic and social benefits.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) has posted a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a Gas Management Services Provider that will manage the delivery of natural gas to four federal departments across Canada. The winning supplier will help the Government of Canada obtain the best possible rates, standardize and consolidate invoicing across regions for greater accuracy while tracking and reducing overall natural gas consumption in the federal government to improve predictability of costs.

PSPC, the Department of National Defence, Correctional Services Canada, and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada will purchase natural gas through this initiative. It is expected that the 10-year contract will be awarded summer 2017.

Quick Facts

Quotes

"Our government is committed to ensuring the best value for Canadians from procurement. Consolidating the purchase of natural gas for federal departments is an example of how we are modernizing procurement practices. In doing so, we are supporting sustainable economic growth, saving money and reducing administrative burden."

The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

Associated Links

Follow us on

Follow us on

Contacts:
Annie Trepanier
Office of the Honourable Judy M. Foote
819-997-5421

Media Relations
Public Services and Procurement Canada
819-420-5501



More information:
http://www.pwgsc.gc.ca/



Keywords (optional):

public-services-and-procurement-canada,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/25/2017 - 18:15
Language: English
News-ID 519932
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Public Services and Procurement Canada
Stadt: GATINEAU, QUEBEC


Number of hits: 59

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.773
Registriert Heute: 27
Registriert Gestern: 23
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 201


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z