Government of Canada Modernizing Procurement

The Government of Canada is committed to finding innovative and modern approaches to procurement to generate meaningful economic and social benefits.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) has posted a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a Gas Management Services Provider that will manage the delivery of natural gas to four federal departments across Canada. The winning supplier will help the Government of Canada obtain the best possible rates, standardize and consolidate invoicing across regions for greater accuracy while tracking and reducing overall natural gas consumption in the federal government to improve predictability of costs.

PSPC, the Department of National Defence, Correctional Services Canada, and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada will purchase natural gas through this initiative. It is expected that the 10-year contract will be awarded summer 2017.

"Our government is committed to ensuring the best value for Canadians from procurement. Consolidating the purchase of natural gas for federal departments is an example of how we are modernizing procurement practices. In doing so, we are supporting sustainable economic growth, saving money and reducing administrative burden."

The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

