SOITEC : SOITEC REPORTS FY'17 THIRD QUARTER REVENUES

* Q3'17 revenues reached ?63.1m, up 5% at constant exchange rates compared

with Q3'16

* Continued growth in Communication & Power 200-mm wafer sales

* 300-mm wafer sales have picked up from low point reached in Q2'17

* FY'17 revenue growth should be in line with the growth achieved in the first

9 months (i.e. +4% at constant exchange rates)





Bernin (Grenoble), France, January 25th, 2017 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world

leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, today

announced consolidated revenues of 63.1 million Euros for the third quarter of

FY'17 (ended December 30th 2016), up 7% compared with 58.9 million Euros in the

third quarter of FY'16[1]. This represents a 5% increase at constant exchange

rates. On a sequential basis, third quarter revenues were 7% higher at constant

exchange rates than in the second quarter of FY'17.



Paul Boudre, Soitec's CEO and Chairman of the Board, commented: "We achieved

solid sales growth in the third quarter. Sales continued to be supported by the

steady demand for RF and Power 200-mm wafers designed for applications in the

mobile and automotive markets. As expected, 300-mm wafer sales have picked up

from the low point reached in the second quarter, with the decline in PD-SOI

products being more than offset by the increase in FD-SOI and Emerging SOI

products. We expect further milestones for our FD-SOI technology to be reached

in the coming quarters. We are ideally positioned to support the future needs

for low power consumption, RF integration and high reliability arising from the

latest trends in new applications for automotive, communication and Internet of

Things".

Communication & Power



Demand for both radiofrequency (RF-SOI) and power electronics (Power-SOI)



products dedicated to the mobile and automotive markets continue to drive the

sales of 200-mm wafers whilst the sales of RF 300-mm wafers are still due to

step up in calendar year 2017.



Digital



In digital segment, revenues driven by the demand for PD-SOI 300-mm wafers

(partially depleted silicon-on-insulator for ASICs, servers and networking

applications) has reached a sustainable residual level.

Revenues from FD-SOI wafers (fully depleted silicon-on-insulator for digital

mobile and low power applications such as smartphones, automotive, consumer

electronics, Internet-of-Things) are beginning to be material even though they

still mostly reflect the ongoing qualification process at some foundries with

their fabless customers.

In the meantime, sales of SOI substrates for emerging applications, such as

Silicon Photonics, have further increased.







Third quarter FY'17 consolidated sales (unaudited)



Q3'16 Q3'17 Q3'17/Q2'17 Q3'17/Q3'16

(sequential (annual change)

change)







(Euros thousands) % % at cst FX % % at cst FX







200-mm 44,219 47,896 +7% +4% +8% +7%



300-mm 13,097 13,366 +25% +21% +2% 0%



Royalties and IP 1,593 1,806 +37% +33% +13% +12%







Total revenues 58,908 63,068 +11% +7% +7% +5%







200-mm wafer sales

Sales of 200-mm wafers in the third quarter of FY'17 went up 7% at constant

exchange rates compared with the third quarter of FY'16(1). This results from an

increase in the volume of RF-SOI and Power-SOI wafers sold, reflecting the

improvement plan implemented at the Bernin I 200-mm production site to deliver

more wafers through an increase of the process throughput, a higher efficiency

of the equipment and a higher yield.



On a sequential basis, sales of 200-mm wafers increased by 4% at constant

exchange rates compared to the second quarter of FY'17 essentially thanks to a

better product mix. The Bernin I 200-mm production site continued to operate

at full capacity in the third quarter of FY'17. In addition, Soitec benefited

from the sale of the very first few thousands 200-mm wafers produced by Simgui's

manufacturing facility in Shanghai using Soitec's proprietary Smart Cut(TM)

technology.



300-mm wafer sales

Sales of 300-mm wafers in the third quarter of FY'17 were flat at constant

exchange rates compared with the third quarter of FY'16. This is the result of

combination of:

* a sharp but anticipated decline of the PD-SOI product line;

* a higher level of sales of FD-SOI products;

* an increase in other 300-mm products (RF 300-mm wafers as well as new

Emerging SOI products for digital applications).

On a sequential basis, sales of the third quarter of FY'17 were however 21%

higher at constant exchange rates compared to the second quarter of FY'17,

confirming the indication previously given that the 300-mm wafer sales would

start picking up at the Bernin II 300-mm production site after the low point

reached in the second quarter of FY'17.



Royalties and intellectual property

Revenues from royalties and intellectual property reached 1.8 million Euros in

the third quarter of FY'17, compared with 1.6 million Euros in the third quarter

of the previous fiscal year, that is to say a 12% increase at constant exchange

rates.



First 9 months of FY'17 consolidated sales (unaudited)



9m'16 9m'17 9m'17/9m'16



(Euros thousands) % % at cst FX



,



200-mm 128,047 135,280 +6% +6%



300-mm 35,602 35,397 -1% -1%



Royalties and IP 4,113 4,525 +10% +10%







Total revenues 167,762 175,202 +4% +4%





For the first nine months of FY'17 as a whole, revenues reached 175.2 million

Euros. Compared with the first nine months of FY'16(1), they were up 4%, both on

a reported basis and at constant exchange rates.







Outlook



For Q4'17, growth in demand for products used in radio-frequency (RF)

applications and power electronics applications (Power) should remain robust

allowing Bernin I 200mm wafer production site to continue running at full

capacity whilst production at Simgui is expected to continue ramping up,

bringing additional capacity for Soitec to meet customers' demand.



In 300mm, demand is expected to continue picking up with the increase in FD-SOI,

Emerging SOI and RF 300-mm products due to offset the effects arising from the

end of the lifecycle of PD-SOI product line.



Overall, Soitec now expects its FY'17 revenue growth at constant exchange rates

to be in line with the growth achieved in the first nine months of FY'17 (i.e.

up 4%). As regards earnings performance, Soitec confirms targeting an EBITDA

margin[2] in Electronics for H2'17 of the same order of magnitude as in H1'17

(i.e. 16.5% EBITDA margin).







Agenda



Q4'17 revenues are due to be published on April 19(th), 2017 and FY'17 results

are due to be published on June 14(th), 2017.







About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and

manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique

technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With

more than 3,000 patents worldwide, Soitec's strategy is based on disruptive

innovation to answer its customers' needs for high performance, energy

efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D

centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.



For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter:

(at)Soitec_EN















Investor Relations: Media Contact:



Steve Babureck Camille Dufour

+33 (0)6 16 38 56 27 +33 (0)6 79 49 51 43

+1 858 519 6230 camille.dufour(at)soitec.com

steve.babureck(at)soitec.com

Isabelle Laurent

+33 (0)1 53 32 62 51

isabelle.laurent(at)ddbfinancial.fr



Fabrice Baron

+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27

fabrice.baron(at)ddbfinancial.fr







Appendix





Quarterly Q1 Q2 Q3 9 months

sales



(Euros '16 '17 '16 '17 '16 '17 '16 '17

thousands)







200-mm 40,798 42,677 43,030 44,706 44,219 47,896 128,047 135,280



300-mm 11,790 11,355 10,715 10,676 13,097 13,366 35,602 35,397



Royalties 1,467 1,405 1,053 1,314 1,593 1,806 4,113 4,525

and IP







Total 54,055 55,437 54,799 56,697 58,908 63,068 167,762 175,202

revenues







Quarterly Q1 Q2 Q3 9 months

sales



(vs change change change change change change change change

previous reported at cst reported at cst reported at cst reported at cst

year) FX FX FX FX







200-mm +4.6% +6.5% +3.9% +4.3% +8.3% +6.6% +5.6% +5.6%



300-mm -3.7% -1.9% -0.4% -0.0% +2.1% +0.4% -0.6% -0.6%



Royalties -4.2% -2.5% +24.8% +25.2% +13.4% +11.6% +10.0% +10.0%

and IP







Total +2.6% +4.4% +3.5% +3.8% +7.1% +5.4% +4.4% +4.4%

revenues











[1] Following the withdrawal from the Lighting and Equipment businesses at the

end of FY'16 and the decision to report their related income and expenses as

discontinued operations in FY'16 accounts, Q3'16 and 9m'16 consolidated revenues

have been restated to only reflect sales from the Electronics segment and ensure

comparability with Q3'17 and 9m'17.

[2] EBITDA/revenues



Soitec press release PDF:

https://hugin.info/143589/R/2073431/779354.pdf







More information:

http://www.soitec.com



PressRelease by

SOITEC

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/25/2017 - 17:45

Language: English

News-ID 519939

Character count: 12058

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SOITEC

Stadt: CROLLES CEDEX





