VistaJet records 137% increase in U.S. flights in 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Travelers move away from traditional business aviation options in favor of
access to a new global solution
MALTA, Jan. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global aviation service VistaJet
reports 2016 as its best year ever in North America. The company, which
positions itself as an alternative to full or fractional aircraft ownership, now
reports the U.S. as its number one growth market, citing a preference for a
global flying solution with no asset exposure as the reason customers choose to
switch.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/847ce847-b17b-
4318-9ded-036ae0575529
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fa59484-5ba4-4ace-8180-
df45e0fc62d1
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cb6476c-70f2-4982-9f96-
cbf77bfa0622
In 2016, the number of flight bookings grew by 137% YoY across the VistaJet
owned fleet(1), connecting customers to 187 countries in the world. Over 65% of
VistaJet US Inc's(2) new customers came from corporations and Fortune 500
companies favoring its signature business model to help them connect and do
business worldwide.
International and American passengers arriving and departing from the U.S. grew
122% vs 2015, making it the number one country for take-offs and landings.
VistaJet's 71-strong fleet of Bombardier Challenger and Global aircraft(1) are
positioned all over the world to take customers anywhere with minimal notice.
From popular cities such as New York or London, corporations and ultra high net
worth individuals were able to arrange their flight with full catering in as
little as 90 minutes from booking.
VistaJet promises the highest standards of safety and service. On board its
silver and red-striped aircraft(1), the company encourages customers to order
catering from a restaurant of their choice; and has arranged for dishes from
renowned Japanese restaurant Nobu to exclusive kosher restaurant and bakery My
Most Favorite Food.
Rather than fractional or full aircraft ownership, VistaJet pioneered the asset-
free hourly subscription model to arrange for flight services worldwide.
Continued global growth and an ongoing partnership with U.S. operator and
General Dynamics-owned subsidiary Jet Aviation further positions VistaJet as a
favorite alternative for American customers.
Chairman and Founder Thomas Flohr said: "I want to say thank you to our U.S.
customers and partners for welcoming the VistaJet business model with open arms.
North America has the most mature business aviation market in the world, so for
us to experience such advanced growth in a short time frame is a true indication
that this market is ready for change.
We're excited to give customers a new option, arranging for flights to more
cities in the U.S. and around the globe, in collaboration with our partner, Jet
Aviation."
(1) VistaJet owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by duly licensed
U.S. air carriers. VistaJet and its U.S. subsidiary, VistaJet US, Inc., are not
U.S. direct or indirect air carriers. Any reference to 'the fleet' or 'aircraft'
include own-operated or partner operated aircraft.
(2) VistaJet US Inc. acts as agent of the client or as sourcing agent for duly
licensed U.S. air carriers depending on the selected services.
About VistaJet
Founded in 2004 by Thomas Flohr, VistaJet is now the first and only truly global
aviation company. On its fleet of specially designed business jets(1), VistaJet
arranges flights for corporations, governments and private clients to 187
countries worldwide. The Company pioneered the 'pay the hours you fly' business
model, providing all the benefits of owning a personal jet without the
responsibilities or asset risk of aircraft ownership. VistaJet's signature
Program service offers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its global
fleet(1), with the guarantee to fly anywhere, at any time. News and information
are available at www.vistajet.com, or for the U.S., use www.vistajet.com/us
Matteo Atti
VistaJet
T: +44 203 617 3077
Matteo.atti(at)vistajet.com
Thomas Fry
VistaJet
T: +1 917 225 0370
Thomas.fry(at)vistajet.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: VistaJet Ltd via GlobeNewswire
Date: 01/25/2017 - 18:14
Language: English
News-ID 519940
Character count: 5077
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: VistaJet Ltd
Stadt: London
Number of hits: 17
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.773
|Registriert Heute:
|27
|Registriert Gestern:
|23
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|197
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.