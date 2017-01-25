VistaJet records 137% increase in U.S. flights in 2016

MALTA, Jan. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global aviation service VistaJet

reports 2016 as its best year ever in North America. The company, which

positions itself as an alternative to full or fractional aircraft ownership, now

reports the U.S. as its number one growth market, citing a preference for a

global flying solution with no asset exposure as the reason customers choose to

switch.



In 2016, the number of flight bookings grew by 137% YoY across the VistaJet

owned fleet(1), connecting customers to 187 countries in the world. Over 65% of

VistaJet US Inc's(2) new customers came from corporations and Fortune 500

companies favoring its signature business model to help them connect and do

business worldwide.



International and American passengers arriving and departing from the U.S. grew

122% vs 2015, making it the number one country for take-offs and landings.

VistaJet's 71-strong fleet of Bombardier Challenger and Global aircraft(1) are

positioned all over the world to take customers anywhere with minimal notice.

From popular cities such as New York or London, corporations and ultra high net

worth individuals were able to arrange their flight with full catering in as

little as 90 minutes from booking.



VistaJet promises the highest standards of safety and service. On board its

silver and red-striped aircraft(1), the company encourages customers to order



catering from a restaurant of their choice; and has arranged for dishes from

renowned Japanese restaurant Nobu to exclusive kosher restaurant and bakery My

Most Favorite Food.



Rather than fractional or full aircraft ownership, VistaJet pioneered the asset-

free hourly subscription model to arrange for flight services worldwide.

Continued global growth and an ongoing partnership with U.S. operator and

General Dynamics-owned subsidiary Jet Aviation further positions VistaJet as a

favorite alternative for American customers.



Chairman and Founder Thomas Flohr said: "I want to say thank you to our U.S.

customers and partners for welcoming the VistaJet business model with open arms.

North America has the most mature business aviation market in the world, so for

us to experience such advanced growth in a short time frame is a true indication

that this market is ready for change.



We're excited to give customers a new option, arranging for flights to more

cities in the U.S. and around the globe, in collaboration with our partner, Jet

Aviation."



(1) VistaJet owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by duly licensed

U.S. air carriers. VistaJet and its U.S. subsidiary, VistaJet US, Inc., are not

U.S. direct or indirect air carriers. Any reference to 'the fleet' or 'aircraft'

include own-operated or partner operated aircraft.



(2) VistaJet US Inc. acts as agent of the client or as sourcing agent for duly

licensed U.S. air carriers depending on the selected services.



About VistaJet

Founded in 2004 by Thomas Flohr, VistaJet is now the first and only truly global

aviation company. On its fleet of specially designed business jets(1), VistaJet

arranges flights for corporations, governments and private clients to 187

countries worldwide. The Company pioneered the 'pay the hours you fly' business

model, providing all the benefits of owning a personal jet without the

responsibilities or asset risk of aircraft ownership. VistaJet's signature

Program service offers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its global

fleet(1), with the guarantee to fly anywhere, at any time. News and information

are available at www.vistajet.com, or for the U.S., use www.vistajet.com/us



