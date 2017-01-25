Sigma Global Vision Lenses, Cine Lenses and Sigma Pros Offer New Picture Perfect Wedding Lenses, Accessories and Techniques at WPPI 2017

Attendees invited to test-drive Sigma lenses, including recently released Sigma Global Vision 85mm F1.4 Art and 12-24mm F4 Art lenses

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- , a leading DSLR lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, will have on hand the full line-up of Sigma Global Vision lenses, including the new groundbreaking 85mm F1.4 Art and 12-24mm F4 Art lenses, as well as the brand new Cinema lens line at the WPPI 2017 Expo held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from February 7-9, 2017 (booth 129).

Taking product demonstrations to a whole new level, attendees are invited to the Sigma Studio to test-drive, on their own cameras, any Sigma Global Vision lenses on hand, including the brand new 85mm F1.4 Art and 12-24mm F4 Art lenses. Sigma Global Vision lenses will also be available for an overnight "off the show floor" test-drive. Participants in the Sigma Studio loaner program are encouraged to share images made with the loaners on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with the hashtags #sigmatestdrive and #wppi2017 for a chance to win a Sigma lens of their choice, valued at up to $1200.00 USD. Second and third place runner-ups will win a Sigma Ceramic Filter (up to 82mm).

With over 40 years of studio and wedding photography experience under his belt, Sigma Pro is well-known in the world of wedding photography. Presenting in the Sigma Theater, Andy will share wedding photography insights and techniques, including new wedding photo trends such as shooting wide angle with Sigma's new 12-24mm F4 Art lens.

Sigma Pros , and will also be presenting a host of engaging topics including embracing body positivity through boudoir photography, simple tips for lifestyle photography, creating art from unguarded moments, designing the perfect portrait, using optics to add impact and convey emotion, and the importance of image composition.

In addition to the Sigma Theater, Sigma is sponsoring two exciting classes: "" from Sigma Pro and professional boudoir photographer Jen Rozenbaum on Monday, February 6, 2017 from 2:30pm - 4:00pm and "" with rock star photographer Glenn Brogan on Thursday, February 9, 2017 from 8:00am - 2:00pm.

New additions to this year's presence at WPPI include:

The high-performance optical system is purpose-built by Sigma R&D to produce the attractive bokeh effect sought after by discerning photographers. The lens' advanced architecture features two SLD (special low dispersion) glass elements and one glass element with a high rate of anomalous partial dispersion and refraction.

Encompassing the long history of Sigma's wide-angle lens development expertise, the new 12-24mm F4 Art Lens' performance highlights include constant F4 brightness and the brand new Sigma AF system with 1.3X torque boost. With a minimum focus distance of 9.4 inches from the image sensor at 24mm, photographers can compose incredible close-up shots with expansive backgrounds.

The high speed zoom line offers the constant aperture of T2 throughout the zoom range with superior optical performance that is capable of high-resolution 6K-8K shooting. Delivering the highest image quality in its class, the High Speed Zoom Line is ergonomically compact and designed for E, EF and PL camera system mounts.

The Cine High Speed Prime line-up features lenses ranging from 20mm to 85mm, with all five touting an aperture of T1.5. Highly compact and compatible with full-frame sensors, these lenses offer superior resolution. They bring a consistent level of light to the production, offering greater consistency to any film's color, contrast and overall look before it enters post-production. The FF High Speed Prime line is designed for E, EF and PL camera system mounts.

Compatible with a full-frame image sensor, the FF Zoom's outstanding optical performance also supports 6K-8K shooting. Because so few lenses cater to the requirements of the latest digital cinema cameras' image sensors, this line provides a rare option for cinematographers. The FF Zoom is designed for E and EF camera system mounts.

Leveraging high-quality Foveon sensors, both the sd Quattro and sd Quattro H deliver superb image results. The sd Quattro H is now shipping and is the first Sigma mirrorless camera to support DNG format in addition to Sigma's original RAW format (X3F). It also offers a 51-megapixel equivalent resolution and a new DC crop mode.

During show hours and in the Sigma Studio, Sigma lenses will be available for a test-drive for up to one hour on a first-come, first-serve basis. Sigma one hour test-drive loans are restricted to shooting professional models in the Sigma Studio. Overnight loans of Sigma lenses are also available at the end of each show day on a first-come, first-serve basis. Overnight loans are due back at show open the following day. No overnight loans are available the last day of the show. A credit card and driver's license, or equivalent identification, are required to borrow lenses. Must be over 18 years of age.

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning camera lenses, Cinema lenses, DSLR cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of Cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the Cine lenses meet needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

