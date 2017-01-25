New Year, New You - Local award-winning cosmetic dentist brings a smile to 2017

Local, award-winning cosmetic dentist - Dr. Ronald Schefdore â has made a New Yearâs Resolution to help you to achieve your goals. With the assistance of Dr. Schefdore and the staff of Celebrity Smiles & General Dentistry

(firmenpresse) - We have once again reached the beginning of a New Year, and people - the world over - are using this opportunity to enrich their lives and improve their health. Everyone starts this yearly journey with the same noble intentions: feel better, look better, BE better. However, unfortunately, most of us will fail.



By March, the gyms will be empty again, the book you meant to read will be covered in dust, and many of us will surrender to the siren call of Netflix and pizza. The problem is that many people try to alter their lifestyle (albeit for the better) too much, too quickly.



This reality has many searching for an alternative health option that doesnt require them to be pulled in a million different directions. According to one Chicago area dentist, Dr. Ronald Schefdore DMD of Westmont, there already is an option and its called [General dentistry](http://www.yourcelebritysmile.com).



For over thirty years Dr. Schefdore of Celebrity Smiles & General Dentistry has been an advocate for a new medical standard of care called the Oral-Systemic Connection. This fresh paradigm is being lauded by many practitioners for its effectiveness in treating common oral diseases, as well as its effect on the body as a whole.



In short, the philosophy behind the Oral-Systemic Connection is this: The body functions as one unified mechanism; therefore, in order to effectively treat a disease, doctors must target the entire body rather than the one area where symptoms are noticeable. The end result is not only that the primary illness is addressed, but also that the entire body is left in a better condition. In most cases, this leads to the patient healing quicker and gaining an enhanced ability to fight many conditions that can arise in the future.



Dr. Schefdores patients have also mentioned other peripheral benefits to this new treatment plan. To name a few: improved complexion, weight-loss, cardiovascular response, reduced stress, as well as early detection of serious ailments such as diabetes and heart conditions.





To be clear, Dr. Schefdore does not make any claims that his treatment methods will aid anything other than a patients oral health. However, that hasnt stopped people from making a visit to Dr. Ronald Schefdores practice, Celebrity Smiles & General Dentistry, their first step in achieving their New Years health goals.



Dr. Schefdore explained that the The smartest folks already have the personal trainer, the nutritionist, the life coach - if thats your style - but they dont have a medical professional watching over their general health. Most people lack a quarterback for their wellness team. That is what I give to them.



Since one of the core principles of the Oral-Systemic Connection is to encourage doctorsto collaborate across specialties, Dr. Schefdore has made it a point to foster relationships across the Chicago area with other like-minded doctors. This cross-communication between Schefdore and other professionals has only enhanced the results that his patients have experienced.



Many people are initially curious about how a dentist could possibly the right person to lead a wellness team. Schefdore went on to say that, As the proverbial and literal gateway to the body, your mouth is one of the best indicators for your general health. It only stands to reason that this responsibility should fall to your dentist. And he isnt wrong. Over recent years there have been countless studies that show that the symptoms for many serious diseases first manifest visibly in the oral cavity. This early detection of potentially life-threatening conditions has gone on to save lives at Celebrity Smiles & General Dentistrys Westmont location.



Dr. Schefdore recommends starting your journey to health in 2017 with your smile, obviously.



Flashing a winning grin brightens a room a lot easier than flat abs and toned legs, explained Dr. Schefdore with a laugh. Also, the dentists chair seems to be a much better place to gauge your general health than your bathroom scale. A trip to the dentist can expose a host of illnesss that can stop you from achieving your New Years Resolution before you even start.



A quick glance at the honors that have been earned by Dr. Schefdore and the staff of Celebrity Smiles & General Dentistry put all other questions to rest. Online, Dr. Schefdores patients rave about his cooperative spirit and his gentle, yet focused, level of skill. Within the inner-circles of other medical professionals, Celebrity Smiles has been known as an industry-leading institution since its founding. Dr. Ronald Schefdore was one of the first dentists in the nation to offer One Day Smile Make Overs using next generation materials and techniques, and since then, his skills have been continuously recognized by other leaders in the field of oral-health-care.



For six consecutive years he was named as a top Leader in Continuing Education to Dentists, and he has also been recognized by his colleagues as a member of the top 5% of American dental professionals every year since 2012. In 2015 he even won the Westmont Doctors Choice Awards in Dentistry. On top of his awards, he is a published author, teacher, and has been a featured health expert on CBS, NBC, FOX, The Wall Street Journal, Chicago Tribune, and the Chicago Sun Times, among other media outlets. Most recently, Dr. Schefdore has been invited to be a featured speaker at the prestigious Chicago Dental Society Mid-Winter Conference and the Greater New York Dental Meeting.



Needless to say, if you are looking for a quarterback for your team, you couldnt do much better the [Dr. Ronald Schefdore](http://www.yourcelebritysmile.com) DMD of Westmont, Illinois.





More information:

http://www.yourcelebritysmile.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Celebrity Smiles

http://www.yourcelebritysmile.com

PressRelease by

Celebrity Smiles

Requests:

Celebrity Smiles

http://www.yourcelebritysmile.com

+1-630-971-0682

345 West Ogden Avenue

Westmont

United States

Date: 01/25/2017 - 22:02

Language: English

News-ID 519951

Character count: 6085

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Celebrity Smiles

Ansprechpartner: Dr. Schefdore

Stadt: Westmont

Telefon: +1-630-971-0682



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 25/01/2017



Number of hits: 70



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease