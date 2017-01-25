Inphi to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results on Feb. 7

(firmenpresse) - SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016 results on Tuesday, Feb. 7 after the close of the market. In conjunction with the release, Inphi will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time with Ford Tamer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Edmunds, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate via telephone, the toll free dial-in number is 844-459-2451; international callers should dial 765-507-2591, participant conference ID: 57791159. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. The replay of the conference call will be archived on Inphi's website at .

Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement. We move big data fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi's expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That's where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi's solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit .

