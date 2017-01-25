Only Natural Pet Teams with BlogPaws for Shelter Giveaway

#IMAGINE5 campaign donates thousands to pets in need

(firmenpresse) - BOULDER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- For the second year in a row, natural pet lifestyle brand Only Natural Pet (), partnered with BlogPaws to improve the lives of some of the nearly 8 million pets that enter shelters in the United States every year.

Five grand prizes of $1,000 each will be donated to worthy animal rescue groups across the country. For every purchase of a toy, treat, bed, or accessory that occurred during the 2016 holiday season, Only Natural Pet donates five percent of the purchase value to pets in need Five lucky shelters split the final donation.

This innovative, pay-it-forward campaign encouraged folks to share the #IMAGINE5 hashtag on social media and register a shelter to eligible for one of the five $1,000 prizes. All five winners are U.S.-based 501(c)3 organizations supporting animal welfare.

"This donation will make a big difference to us, helping us to feed 250 pets for a month," said Eileen Lambert, Executive Director of the Colorado Pet Pantry and one of this year's winners.

The five winning shelters are:

Since 2010, BlogPaws, through its Be the Change for Pets movement, has donated over $100,000 in goods and services to qualifying 501(c)3 organizations dedicated to helping pets in need. BlogPaws is one of the first companies to promote pets and their welfare via social media and the first to start a conference for pet bloggers and pet online influencers.

For complete details, visit .

Only Natural Pet was founded in 2004 in Boulder, Colo., with a commitment to finding the most effective and sustainable natural pet products for every facet of a pet's life. Today, it is the leading online retailer in the natural pet supplies market. The company operates an e-commerce site (onlynaturalpet.com), two flagship retail stores and catalog business featuring more than 3,900 products from leading manufacturers in the natural, organic and eco-friendly pet supply market.

Only Natural Pet produces more than 500 of its own highly popular branded products, including food, vitamins, supplements and flea prevention and treatment. To help drive accessibility of this unique and special natural pet lifestyle brand, Only Natural Pet is now also available at about 700-plus PetSmart stores across North America. PetSmart serves as the exclusive national retailer for the brand.

BlogPaws is the largest Social Learning Community of pet focused bloggers, and the only Pet Influencer Network with a yearly conference for anyone seeking to improve blogging and/or social media skills. BlogPaws is owned by Pet360, Inc. - a division of PetSmart. Visit: .

