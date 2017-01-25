CSE: 2017-0115 - Fundamental Change - Pacific Therapeutics Ltd./Tower One Wireless Corp.

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Tower One Wireless Corp., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Pacific Therapeutics Ltd. has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at thecse.com

The symbol PT will be delisted at the close on January 25, 2017. Tower One Wireless will begin trading on January 26, 2017.

The Issuer's wholly owned subsidiary, Tower Three, focuses primarily on building towers in municipalities where there is limited or no cellular coverage. This enhances the probability of multiple carriers sharing the tower and minimizes competitive risk. Tower Three is currently focused on 4G LTE infrastructure expansion in Colombia and will look to open other territories to enhance coverage.

Tower One Wireless Corp., l'emetteur resultant d'un changement fondamental de Pacific Therapeutics Ltd. a ete approuve a l'inscription.

Les documents de divulgation et d'inscription seront disponibles a thecse.com

Le symbole PT sera desinscrit a la cloture le 25 janvier 2017. Tower One Wireless seront transigees sur le 26 janvier 2017.

Tower One se concentre principalement sur la construction de tours dans les municipalites ou la couverture cellulaire est limitee ou nulle. Cela augmente la probabilite que plusieurs transporteurs partagent la tour et minimise le risque concurrentiel. Tower One est actuellement concentre sur l'expansion de l'infrastructure 4G LTE en Colombie et cherchera a ouvrir d'autres territoires pour ameliorer la couverture.

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340





More information:

http://www.thecse.com



PressRelease by

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/25/2017 - 21:31

Language: English

News-ID 519962

Character count: 4072

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease