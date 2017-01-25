       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Discovery Air appoints Drew Hickey to its Board of Directors

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Discovery Air Inc. ("Discovery Air" or the "Company") (TSX: DA.A)(TSX: DA.DB.A) announced today the appointment of Thomas Andrew (Drew) Hickey to its board of directors (the "Board"). Mr. Hickey was appointed to the Board by the other directors of the Company. Most recently, Mr. Hickey was a Managing Director in Scotiabank Europe plc's London office. Mr. Hickey has an extensive knowledge of both corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions, including cross-border experience, and has held various senior leadership positions. Mr. Hickey graduated from the Richard Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario with an Honors degree in Business Administration.

About Discovery Air

Discovery Air is a global leader in specialty aviation services. We deliver exceptional air combat training, medevac equipped aircraft services, airborne fire services, air charter services, helicopter operations, and transport and logistics support to ensure operational readiness, health, safety and vital lifelines for our clients and the communities we serve.

Discovery Air's Class A common voting shares and unsecured convertible debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbols DA.A and DA.DB.A, respectively).

