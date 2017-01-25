       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Finning to participate in CIBC 20th Annual Whistler Institutional Investor Conference on January 26, 2017

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) President and CEO, Scott Thomson, will speak at CIBC Whistler Institutional Investor Conference on January 26, 2017. Finning's presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:10 AM Pacific Time (2:10 PM Eastern Time).

The event will be webcast live and subsequently archived for three months. Finning's presentation material and webcast will be available at

Finning International is the world's largest Caterpillar equipment dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for over 80 years. Finning sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia and the United Kingdom and Ireland.

