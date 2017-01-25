Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Brookfield Investment Management Inc. will host a conference call for the Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: INF) (the "Fund") on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 4:30pm ET. The Fund's portfolio management team will provide an update on the Fund and on general market conditions. If you have questions about the Fund that you would like answered on the conference call, please send an e-mail to by 2:00pm ET on January 30, 2017.

The conference call will be available on 800-319-4610. A replay of the conference call will be available soon after completion of the call by calling 855-669-9658 (passcode: 1101) through February 22, 2017.

A transcript of the call will also be available by calling 855-777-8001 or emailing .

Brookfield Investment Management Inc. (the "Firm") is an SEC-registered investment adviser and represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management. The Firm provides global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, real asset debt and diversified real assets. With more than $13 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2016, the Firm manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. The Firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2016. For more information, go to .

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Investment Management. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at .

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

