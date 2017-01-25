Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Brookfield Investment Management Inc. will host a webcast for the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the "Fund") on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 4:30pm ET. Brookfield will provide an update on the Fund and on general market conditions.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions about the Fund during the call. Questions may also be submitted ahead of the call by sending an e-mail to .

Access to webcast:

(Note - Link will not be live until day of webcast.)

A replay will be available via this link shortly following the webcast until March 2, 2017.

Access to audio only: 800-319-4610

A transcript of the call will also be available by calling 855-777-8001 or emailing .

Brookfield Investment Management Inc. (the "Firm") is an SEC-registered investment adviser and represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management. The Firm provides global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, real asset debt and diversified real assets. With more than $13 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2016, the Firm manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. The Firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2016. For more information, go to .

The Fund is managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at .

Contacts:



Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Brookfield Place

250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor

New York, NY 10281-1023

(855) 777-8001





