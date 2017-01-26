New gift book Book by Katie Coates Launches January 26, 2017

Katie Coates is launching her brand new book, âSnapdragon Wishesâ, available on Amazon targeted at those who enjoy discovering new family activities and creative ways to bring more meaning to celebrations and holidays, or those looking for an inspirational gift book. Book available here: http://bit.ly/buywishesâ

(firmenpresse) - Southern California resident, expert on creating traditions and recognizing the sacred in everyday life Katie Coates is launching her brand new book, Snapdragon Wishes. The book is set to go live January 26, 2017, available on Amazon and is expected to become a big hit with fans of those who enjoy discovering new family activities, creative ways to bring more meaning to celebrations and holidays, or those looking for an inspirational gift book.



More information on the book can be found on Amazon: http://bit.ly/buywishes



This is the second book Coates has authored. The book was written with the aim of giving people a meaningful activity to share with family and friends on special occasions and holidays. There's also particular excitement about this launch because the book introduces a magical ancient tradition from the British Isles.



Snapdragon Wishes is an inspirational poem illustrated with beautiful full-color photography. It inspires readers to make their dreams reality. Readers will likely find a particular interest in the included Recipe for a Snapdragon Party that details how to bring this tradition into their own homes, as well as some of the author's family recipes that she has served at her own Snapdragon parties. The book's cover art was created by Â© Dave Bredeson | Dreamstime.com and Snapdragon Wishes is being released by PRP Press.



Katie Coates has a background as an accredited public relations professional. She and her family live in Southern California and she grew up as a child in a military family. This helped shaped the creation of the book because her family moved many times, which made the author aware of how important it is to create traditions.



When asked about why she wrote the book, Coates said: Childhood friends remembered our Snapdragon parties from our teen years. They urged me to write the book so that they could bring the meaning and magic of the Snapdragon into their own homes.





Coates has hopes that the book will create many happy memories for families and friends as they share the magic of the Snapdragon. This positive outlook from the author is certainly testament to her optimism considering some of the mishaps she experienced during the book's creation. After finding appropriate art, she had to start from scratch with the layout of the book three times in order to work through the many complicated steps involved in using CreateSpace and publishing to Kindle on Amazon, whichi is not normally suited to producing books that are graphics-oriented.



In a recent interview, the author made a point of thanking her late mother for her part in the creation of the book, saying: My mother was really the one who kept our family together and started using this tradition to help us connect our hopes and dreams with with a family activity. I have memories of Snapdragon parties going back to our childhood. As a military wife, she knew the importance of creating traditions for our family, despite upheaval from many moves.



Those interested in learning more about the book can visit here: http://bit.ly/buywishes





http://www.snapdragonwishes.com



http://www.snapdragonwishes.com

+1-877-881-2027

9121 Atlanta Avenue #101

Huntington Beach

United States

