       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Western Uranium Corporation Announces Attendance at Belize Conference

ID: 519986
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO and NUCLA, COLORADO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Western Uranium Corporation (CSE: WUC)(CSE: WUC.CN)(OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") announces that Western will be presenting at the Palisade Real Asset Investor Conference to be held from February 15-19, 2017 on the island of Ambergris Caye, Belize. Western's CEO, George Glasier, will be speaking to the institutional and high net worth attendees. This niche conference is co-sponsored by Palisade Global Investments and The Real Asset Investor and it is focused on hard assets and real estate investments with an emphasis on uranium, gold, and real estate.

About Western Uranium Corporation

Western Uranium Corporation is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium conventional mining company focused on low cost near-term production of uranium and vanadium in the western United States and development and application of ablation mining technology.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND CAUTIONARY NOTE

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.

Contacts:
George Glasier
President and CEO
Office: 970-864-2125


Michael Skutezky
Chairman of the Board
Office: 416-564-2870



More information:
http://www.marketwired.com



Keywords (optional):

western-uranium-corporation,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/25/2017 - 23:23
Language: English
News-ID 519986
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Western Uranium Corporation
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO and NUCLA, COLORADO


Number of hits: 37

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.775
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 29
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 173


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z