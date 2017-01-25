Shareholder Early Warning News Release

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Gravitas Financial Inc., Suite 1700 - 333 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2R2 (the "Offeror"), announces the following acquisitions of Ordinary Shares of Goldbelt Empires Limited (the "Issuer") as follows:
After giving effect to the acquisitions by the Offeror of 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares and 3,000,000 warrants of the Issuer, the Offeror has indirect ownership representing 13.4% of the issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares of the Issuer on an undiluted basis, and 19.9% assuming the warrants held by the Offeror are exercised.
The Offeror acquired these securities for investment purposes and has no present intention to acquire further securities of the Issuer, although it may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Issuer, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.
This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System. A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with the Company's documents on the SEDAR website at .
Contacts:
Vikas Ranjan
President
Gravitas Financial Inc.
T 647.252.1674
Date: 01/25/2017 - 23:33
Language: English
News-ID 519987
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Gravitas Financial Inc.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 25
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.775
|Registriert Heute:
|0
|Registriert Gestern:
|29
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|171
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.