Minister Joly Commends Canadians Nominated for the 2017 Academy Awards

(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- The list of 2017 Oscar nominees was released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and, once again, several Canadian artists have been recognized for their impressive achievements.

I am particularly proud to highlight that the film Arrival received eight Oscar nods, five of which feature the following Canadian nominees:

In addition, I am happy to see that Blind Vaysha, the National Film Board production by Theodore Ushev, is nominated for best Short Film (Animated).

I am equally pleased to draw attention to these Canadian nominees who have distinguished themselves this year:

The Government of Canada understands the connections between culture, creativity and innovation, and we value our creators in all fields. Our artists and their work serve as ambassadors abroad, sharing Canada's unique perspective with the world.

In 2014-15, the total volume of film and television production that took place in Canada reached an all-time high of $7.1 billion-of which almost $3 billion was in Canadian-only productions. We are proud to invest more than $670 million in the industry each year through Telefilm Canada, the National Film Board of Canada, the Canada Media Fund and tax credit programs.

On behalf of the Government of Canada, I applaud our homegrown nominees and wish them the best of luck on February 26, 2017.

For details on the 89th Academy Awards ceremony, go to .

Stay Connected

Follow us on , , and .

Contacts:

Pierre-Olivier Herbert

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

819-997-7788





More information:

http://www.pch.gc.ca



PressRelease by

Department of Canadian Heritage

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/25/2017 - 23:39

Language: English

News-ID 519988

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage

Stadt: GATINEAU, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 6



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease