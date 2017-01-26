Pink Realty Expands Real Estate Services To Aspen Market

Pink Realty is now offering home search functions through their website, as well as offering home buying and selling services to the Aspen, CO area.
(firmenpresse) - Pink Realty, owned by Monica Breckenridge -- Colorados top real estate agent since 2013, has expanded their real estate brokerage services into Aspen, CO. Located in Colorado Springs since 2009, Pink Realty sees the [Aspen real estate](http://pinkrealty.com/aspen-real-estate/) market as a particularly good fit for their brand.
When researching the best markets for expanding our services, Aspen fit our culture and more importantly, our clientele. Our goal is to be a key contributor to the Aspen real estate market and community as we have done for Colorado Springs for the past 7 years, said Breckenridge.
To date Breckenridge and her team have served thousands of customers and have been ranked nationally in Real Trends and the Wall Street Journal, including a top 11 ranking nationally for most transactions. Pink Realty was voted Best Realtor by the Independent Readers for Best of Colorado Springs, and they were recently awarded Best Independent Real Estate Company by The Gazette.
Breckenridge also noted: "While Pink Realty may not be the only real estate broker with this kind of offering in Aspen, local residents choose Pink Realty because we have an amazing team, producing incredible results, and our positive online reviews speak for themselves."
Current homes for sale in Aspen have already been integrated into the Pink Realty website, providing free access to up-to-date listings at all times. Home searches can be narrowed by price, home features, or by drawing on a map. Search settings can be saved for simple, efficient access and sharing throughout the home buying process. Email alerts can be setup for instant notification of new home listings that meet the desired search criteria.
In addition to home search tools, the website also features a simple way for homeowners to get an estimate of their home value before listing and tips to help maximize the selling value.
For more information about Pink Realty and the new Aspen real estate services visit http://www.pinkrealty.com.
