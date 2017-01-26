The Longfort Group Acquires Scoozi

(firmenpresse) - BANGKOK, THAILAND -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- The Longfort Group, through L Concepts Ltd (""), has completed its acquisition of Scoozi Italian Restaurant Ltd (""). This marks The Longfort Group's maiden acquisition in Thailand as it seeks to expand its business interests in the country.

Scoozi is a category leader in Italian craft pizza in Thailand with 24 branches located across the Great Bangkok area. Scoozi opened its first location in downtown Bangkok in 2004 and specializes in Neapolitan-style pizzas made in traditional wood-fired ovens. Scoozi operates both dine-in and delivery formats and is a household name for pizza lovers in Bangkok.

"We are excited about our foray into the Thai consumer market, especially through such an established platform as Scoozi," said TW Pang, chief executive of The Longfort Group. "The potential of the brand is enormous and we look forward to stewarding it for years to come."

The Longfort Group has been actively pursuing direct investment opportunities in the F&B sector since setting up L Concepts, a wholly-owned subsidiary, in 2015. L Concepts' mandate is to build a regional portfolio of unique F&B brands.

The Longfort Group is a private investment firm backed by an Asian family office with a mandate to run a global investment programme focused on listed and private equities, including equity-linked instruments, of consumer-driven businesses. The Longfort Group has owned and operated businesses across the value chain of the food and beverage industry in Asia, including manufacturing of food packaging, canned beverages, confectionery and dairy products. More recently, it has embarked upon a strategic expansion into food and beverage retail across high-growth markets in Southeast Asia, starting with Vietnam, where The Longfort Group has been operating for the past 25 years. The Longfort Group has offices in Malaysia and Vietnam.

L Concepts was born out of a desire and passion to do great things in the F&B space by developing and offering unique gastronomic experiences. L Concepts currently owns and operates a collection of leading lifestyle concepts, restaurant brands and franchises including L'Usine, 'NAMO and Sizzlin' Steak. Driven by its vision to be a leading player in the premium casual dining segment, L Concepts continues to focus on innovation and operational excellence as part of its ambitious growth strategy. Read more at .

