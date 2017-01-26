Konica Minolta Digitises 2.2 million Documents for a Government Body in Singapore

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- A government body in Singapore has enlisted the services of (BSA), a leader in enterprise content management, to digitise 2.2 million pages of its hardcopy documents.

With growing awareness on costly service disruptions from unforeseen situations, the government body wanted to safeguard itself from physical damage and weathering of hardcopy files while ensuring long-term reference. In the event of any disruptions, it was also of vital importance for the government agency to recover data quickly and resume operations.

By end of July 2016, Konica Minolta set up a fully-equipped scanning facility at the agency's premises, where hardcopy documents are converted to softcopies using high-speed and high-quality document scanners. Beyond reliable recovery, the output is then categorised, indexed and stored securely in the server. This will boost the productivity of the agency's staff by enabling them to search for documents efficiently without having to spend valuable time rifling through file cabinets and storage boxes.

"Facilitating workflow transformation with our digital technologies to deliver greater convenience and higher productivity to customers' work processes is at the core of what we do," said Mr. Jonathan Yeo, General Manager for Konica Minolta BSA. "Our efficiency, competitive pricing, and proven track record was among the reasons for the government agency's selection of our services."

Konica Minolta's Document Digitisation Service benefits include:

1. Protecting hardcopy files and documents for long-term future reference

2. Fast content recovery amidst disruptions

3. High volume hardcopy digitisation

4. Ease of document retrieval through categorising and indexing

5. Substantial time-saving and productivity boosts

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia is a leader in print and enterprise content management focusing on optimisation, productivity and information sharing via its broad range of office and production printing solutions and services. Backed by strong service standards and proficient support staff, Konica Minolta has won numerous awards and recognition, including placement in the Leaders Quadrant on the Gartner 2014 Magic Quadrant for Managed Print Services (MPS) and Managed Content Services (MCS). Konica Minolta, Inc. has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. For more information, please visit: .

