Awesome Wipes Shares the Secrets to Effective Laptop Screen Cleaning

Laptops should be cleaned as often as possible as these easily harbor dirt and dust with frequent use. Invest in the right cleaning materials to ensure that the device is at its best performance.

(firmenpresse) - Laptops and computers that are frequently used require maintenance and cleaning not just the screen but also the keyboard and trackpad. Reports revealed that everyday devices like laptops and smartphones are actually dirtier and harbors more bacteria than the toilet seat. The daily use of the device, and where it is used frequently, is the perfect setup for dirt and germs to take over.



Over time, laptop screens accumulate dust, fingerprint smudges and grime from daily encounters. A dirty screen can simply hinder the usability of the laptop and can just be irritating to use.



Keeping the laptop screen clean can be very easy as long as the right cleaning tools are used. Andrew Reid, founder of Awesome Wipes, one of Amazons bestselling [electronic wipes](http://a.co/drLkWBD), reveals the 4 secrets to maintaining a clean laptop.



Use the Right Cleaning Wipes. The choice of cleaning material plays a crucial role. It is best to use a cloth that doesn't contain any filaments that can scratch a laptop screen. 100% cotton cloth is good choice. However, it does not guarantee disinfection as compared to an electronic [screen cleaning wipes](http://awesomewipes.com).



Laptops, like smartphones, are a breeding ground of germs and bacteria. With using just a plain cloth, it is possible that illnesses can be transferred from one laptop user to another. Specially designed wipes for electronics are readily available in the market that guarantees 99.9% disinfection without scratching the laptop screens or damaging its internal working.



Don't Press Hard. Do not press overly hard the screen. Pressing too hard on an LCD screen can promote scratching and other physical damage of the screen. LCD screens are sensitive especially for old models. A little more pressure may break the protective layer of the screen. Apply the right amount of pressure on the screen.



For tough stains like food residue, dont be afraid to use another set of cleaning wipes. Most wipes are moist enough to help remove tough to remove residues.





Dilute the alcohol first. Got a cleaning emergency and wipes are all gone? Using alcohol is advisable especially isopropyl ones. Isopropyl is the gentler kind of alcohol, which is also effective in killing 99.9% germs. However, avoid applying it directly on the screen without diluting it in water. Alcohol is a strong cleaning agent that can damage the sensitive laptop screen.



Never use cleaning products that contain ammonia on the laptop screen. Ammonia can have negative effects on the screens surface. Never use tap water either. Tap water can contain minerals that will have a negative effect on the laptop screen as well, and may also leave smudges.



Make screen cleaning a habit. The best cleaning tip for any laptop screen is to ensure regular maintenance. Clean the device as often as possible. Try not to use the device in an overly dusty or dirty environment. Dont touch the laptop screen. Avoid eating while using the laptop as well.



If using the laptop of co-workers, avoid sneezing directly at the laptop. Turn away or use a handkerchief for mouth cover.



Reduce the risks of damaging the laptop screen by investing on the right cleaning tools and by making cleaning a habit.





http://awesomewipes.com



Big Sky Products LLC

http://awesomewipes.com

