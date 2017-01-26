Wyldlife Pets talk About the Rising Case of Pet Obesity

Statistics revealed that cases of pet obesity is on the rise for 6 straight years. Excess weight puts cats and dogs at risk for many health problems.

(firmenpresse) - Recent statistics revealed that cases of pet obesity is on the rise for 6 straight years. Excess weight puts cats and dogs at risk for many health problems. Its also reported to lessen an animal's life expectancy by more than two years.



Like humans, overweight pets are at risk of serious health complications including diabetes, high blood pressure, respiratory disease, kidney disease and some forms of cancer. Wyldlife Pets, a [natural pet treats](http://wyldlifepets.com) manufacturer, talks about how pet owners need to be aware of the symptoms of obesity and how it can affect their furry friends overall health.



"Obesity in pets can be detrimental. Pet owners should be cautious of the amount of food and quality of treats they give to their cats and dogs. It is also necessary to create regular exercise routines for pets and begin to regulate their eating habits and altogether avoid excess weight gain, said Wyldlife Pets. The company also advised pet owners to take part of scheduled routine wellness exams with their veterinarian. This is the most effective way to get started on monitoring the dogs weight, especially for canine pals, said Wyldlife Pets.



Although some breeds are more prone to obesity, diet and exercise play a valuable role in maintaining a pet's weight. Wyldlife Pets shares three go-to tips for keeping pets healthy in 2017:



Control giving out treats. Too much is always bad. Limit giving treats and occasional table scrap as these may add up quickly and can result to adding too many calories in their diet. Learn to put a limitation.



Always buy quality food. It is important to feed pets with quality food and in its recommended amount. Overfeeding is another reason why pets are packing on the pounds. Make reading the labels a habit. Best to give pets [natural dog treats](http://a.co/2tdk7kh) that contain natural ingredients. Watch out for fillers like corn and flour.



Reports revealed that many commercial pet food manufacturers are using fillers in their pet food products, which poses threat to both cats and dogs. Some fillers were classified as toxic for pets. Pet owners must be vigilant in learning more about the treats they serve their cats or dogs. Always read the labels and make sure the vet is consulted first before changing the diet especially for breeds that are prone to obesity, said Wyldlife Pets.





Playtime is a must! Just like humans, safely incorporating fun exercise into a dog or cat's day brings benefits far beyond any numbers on a scale. It is in the nature of pets to be active and hunt. Make sure they get a good amount of playtime daily so they can put those calories to use.



Maintaining a healthy weight also reduces dogs risk of disease and injury and contributes to a better quality of life and longer life expectancy. Excess weight can reduce an animal's life expectancy by more than two years, and even a modest reduction in weight can significantly reduce a pet's risk of many life-threatening diseases.





More information:

http://www.wyldlifepets.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Chew.Club LLC

http://www.wyldlifepets.com

PressRelease by

Chew.Club LLC

Requests:

Chew.Club LLC

http://www.wyldlifepets.com



One Financial Plaza 100 SE Third Ave., Suite 1310

Fort Lauderdale, FL

United States

Date: 01/26/2017 - 07:01

Language: English

News-ID 520004

Character count: 3236

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Chew.Club LLC

Ansprechpartner: Colin Campbell

Stadt: Fort Lauderdale, FL



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 25/01/2017



Number of hits: 12



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease