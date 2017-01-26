       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Differio's Boasts New Arrivals in 2017

Mens clothing specialist offers a range of new items and designs that customers love.

(firmenpresse) - Differio launched some new clothing items this year that people are buying in their droves. The retailer provides some of the best and most unique products on the market today. They sell stylish mens clothing that always meets current fashion trends. That is why thousands of customers use their service every single month. Things look set to get even better during the next few months as the full extent of their new range appears on the website.

The company specializes in trousers, jeans, tops and shoes. However, they also provide a range of different accessories. They include hats, belts, gloves, and just about everything else a man could need. The team at Differio keeps a close eye on their competition, and thats why prices are kept as low as possible. Any savings made are passed to customers to ensure they always get the best deal. That is part of the reason this brand has gone from strength to strength.

New arrivals for 2017 include:

- Asymmetrical Zipper Sweaters
- Black Leather Stripe Pants
- Black Skinny Jeans
- Commando Sweaters
- Punkrave Military Coats
- Fight Club Belted Hoodies
- Screwballer Stonewashed Jeans
- Plus Eighteen Bomber Jackets
- Retroluxe Shearling Jackets
- And much more

Regardless of personal tastes, this brand sells everything a man could want. They continually add new products to their range, and so customers are advised to check the website regularly. People can also sign up to a mailing list if they want to make sure they dont overlook anything cool. As if that isnt enough, all US customers benefit from free shipping on orders over $99. So, nobody has to worry about paying extra for those delivery charges.

Launched in 2014, the Manhattan-based clothing specialist likes to offer something different. Thats why customers wont find most of these fashion items available elsewhere. Most of the products available today come from top brands, independent labels and designers. Each item is hand-picked by the Differio team to ensure it meets their high standards. So, very few customers leave without finding something satisfactory.



When it comes to customer service, Differio is second to none. They understand that clothing sizes can seem confusing to many people. That is especially the case when some brands use different measurements for each size. Thankfully, there is always someone on hand to offer advice and answer queries. Customers just need to get in touch via the website or the contact information below.

Other business owners interested in becoming a Differio reseller should also contact the team using the same methods. They currently offer a wholesale service thats proving popular all over the country.

Contact:
Jimmy Chrabieh, Chairman CEO
Company: Differio
Phone: 718-440-3484
Address: 2276 Steinway Street, Astoria, NY 11105
Email: jimmy(at)differio.com
Website: https://www.differio.com



Date: 01/26/2017
