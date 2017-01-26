Celebrate #LunarNewYear With Year of the Rooster Emoji and Stickers on Twitter

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- Celebrate Lunar New Year wherever you are with the Year of the Rooster Emoji and Stickers. is a time to spend and celebrate with your loved ones around the world. This year the festivities will start on January 28, 2017, but the fun conversations have already started on Twitter.

During this festive season, many of you will turn to Twitter to wish your friends, families and colleagues a . To celebrate this global moment, Twitter is pleased to introduce the 2017 Year of the Rooster emoji and stickers to help spread well wishes of happiness, fortune and prosperity around the world. The emoji will go live starting today until February 12, 2017.

This emoji will appear when you include any of the following hashtags in your Tweets:

English:

Bahasa Indonesia:

As the holiday conversations start happening on Twitter all around the world, we have also created our first-ever stickers pack to zest up your festive photos.

Join in the festivities and start the conversations by Tweeting or wishes with emojis and stickers. From all of us (at)Twitter, and !

