Angle PLC: Interim Results for the six months ended 31 October 2016

ANGLE plc (AIM: AGL) (OTCQX: ANPCY), the specialist medtech company, today announces its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended 31 October 2016.

Initiated two 200 patient clinical studies in Europe and the US for the Company's first clinical application for detection of ovarian cancer in women with a high risk pelvic mass

-- Interim evaluations of first 50 patients in both studies are positive (announced today, see separate release)

-- Patient enrolment is over 90% complete in Europe and 70% complete in the US

-- Headline data from the full studies is expected to be available in Q2, 2017

Extensive work towards FDA clearance in metastatic breast cancer

-- Analytical study work under way and making good progress

-- Clinical study plan, involving 200 metastatic breast cancer patients and 200 healthy volunteers, submitted to the Scientific Review Committees at three world-leading US cancer centres for formal review

-- Completion of analytical and clinical studies expected in 2017 to enable FDA submission

Increase in research use with a wide range of leading cancer centres throughout Europe and North America evaluating and adopting Parsortix into their research and clinical studies

-- Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute selected Parsortix for routine use in clinical trials and has processed 1,100 patient samples in 16 clinical trials (multiple cancers)

-- Medical University of Vienna incorporated Parsortix in the Gannet53 ovarian cancer trial and have processed over 400 patient samples

Growing body of published evidence, from internationally-recognised cancer centres, validates Parsortix as a leading liquid biopsy solution



-- Fourth peer-reviewed paper on the application of Parsortix published in Clinical Chemistry by University Medical Centre Hamburg-Eppendorf (breast cancer and prostate cancer)

-- Highlights key Parsortix advantages compared to competing approaches

-- Demonstrates potential use of Parsortix in assessing chemotherapy resistance

-- Third party research using Parsortix presented at leading cancer conferences including EACR and AACC and, post period end, NCRI and SABC(1)

Revenues of £ 0.2 million (H1 2016: £ nil)

Loss from continuing operations of £ 2.7 million (H1 2016: loss £ 2.3 million)

Successful fundraising from major institutional investors raising £ 10.2 million (£ 9.6 million net of expenses)

Cash balance at 31 October 2016 of £ 9.7 million (30 April 2016: £ 3.8 million)

"The Parsortix system is now delivering early adoption revenues with increasing sales for research use. Our two major ovarian cancer studies are progressing towards completion by mid-year and data from the initial patient cohort is positive.

We have also continued to work hard towards obtaining FDA clearance of the system. Our sustained efforts have resulted in detailed analytical and clinical study plans. The analytical study is in progress and the clinical study plan has recently been submitted to three world-leading US cancer centres for formal scientific committee review.

There is still much to do, but the goal remains to layer additional supportive scientific data from clinical studies incorporating Parsortix use on top of our hard-won reputation in the international research environment. This, we believe, is the gateway to competing effectively in a very large and growing liquid biopsy market."

(1) European Association for Cancer Research (EACR 2016); American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC 2016); the National Cancer Research Institute (NCRI 2016); San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABC 2016)

