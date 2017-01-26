Prosafe SE: Total awards Central Graben to Prosafe

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Total E & P UK Limited ("Total") has awarded Prosafe a contract for the

provision of the Safe Caledonia semi-submersible accommodation vessel at the

Elgin-Franklin Facility in the UK sector of the North Sea.



The firm period of the contract is 134 days plus additional 30 days option to

extend with on-site operations planned to commence 15(th) May 2017.



Total value of the contract is estimated at USD 10 million including

mobilisation, demobilisation and associated services.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation

vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo

Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to

www.prosafe.com



Larnaca, 26 January 2017

Georgina Georgiou, General Manager

Prosafe SE





For further information, please contact:



Stig Harry Christiansen, Acting CEO

Prosafe Management AS

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813



Robin Laird, Acting CFO

Prosafe Offshore Services Pte Ltd.

Phone: +65 81 27 21 01





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







