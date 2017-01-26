Prosafe SE: Total awards Central Graben to Prosafe

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Total E & P UK Limited ("Total") has awarded Prosafe a contract for the
provision of the Safe Caledonia semi-submersible accommodation vessel at the
Elgin-Franklin Facility in the UK sector of the North Sea.
The firm period of the contract is 134 days plus additional 30 days option to
extend with on-site operations planned to commence 15(th) May 2017.
Total value of the contract is estimated at USD 10 million including
mobilisation, demobilisation and associated services.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation
vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo
Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to
www.prosafe.com
Larnaca, 26 January 2017
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Stig Harry Christiansen, Acting CEO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813
Robin Laird, Acting CFO
Prosafe Offshore Services Pte Ltd.
Phone: +65 81 27 21 01
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Prosafe SE via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.prosafe.com
Date: 01/26/2017 - 06:59
Language: English
News-ID 520018
Character count: 1753
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Prosafe SE
Stadt: Larnaca
Number of hits: 25
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.778
|Registriert Heute:
|3
|Registriert Gestern:
|29
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|214
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.