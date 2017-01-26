(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Montrouge, France, January 26, 2017
DBV Technologies to Present at the LEERINK Partners 6th Annual Global Healthcare
Conference
DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market:
DBVT), today announced that Susanna Mesa, Senior Vice President, Strategy, will
present at the LEERINK Partners 6th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on
Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at 3:30 pm EST at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel
in New York.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations
section of the Company's website, http://www.dbv-technologies.com/en/investor-
relations. A replay will also be available 48 hours after the event.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, a proprietary technology platform with
broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous
immunotherapy, or EPIT®, DBV's method of delivering biologically active
compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-
administered and non-invasive product candidates, the company is dedicated to
safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no
approved treatments. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical
trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of
Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of
Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring
potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases.
DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and New York, NY.
Company shares are traded on segment A of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN
code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and traded on the Nasdaq Global
Select Market in the form of American Depositary Shares (each representing one-
half of one ordinary share) (Ticker: DBVT). For more information on DBV
Technologies, please visit our website: www.dbv-technologies.com
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements
reflecting management's expectations regarding the clinical development of
Viaskin Peanut, the safety, efficacy and durability of Viaskin Peanut for the
treatment of peanut allergy, and the commercial potential of Viaskin Peanut.
These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve
substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include
uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical
trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, the risk that historical
clinical trial results may not be predictive of future trial results and the
risk that Viaskin Peanut may not receive regulatory approval notwithstanding the
results of clinical trials. A further list and description of these risks,
uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company's regulatory filings
with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the Company's Securities and
Exchange Commission filings and reports, including in the Company's Annual
Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2015 and future filings and
reports by the Company. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of
the date hereof. DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise
the information contained in this Press Release, whether as a result of new
information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.
DBV Technologies Contact
Susanna Mesa
Senior Vice President, Strategy
+1 212-271-0861
susanna.mesa(at)dbv-technologies.com
Media Contact Europe
Caroline Carmagnol, Alize RP, Relations Presse
+33 (0)6 64 18 99 59
caroline(at)alizerp.com
