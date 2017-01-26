ABLYNX'S PARTNER, MERCK KGaA, REPORTS ENCOURAGING RESULTS WITH THE BI-SPECIFIC NANOBODY ANTI-IL-17A/F (M1095) IN A PHASE Ib CLINICAL STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH PSORIASIS

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





* Primary objective of safety and tolerability met

* In the three highest dose groups, 100% of patients achieved a 75% or greater

reduction in disease activity compared to 0% for placebo

* The onset of clinical effect was rapid and sustained throughout the study





GHENT, Belgium, 26 January 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY]

today announced that its partner, Merck KGaA (Darmstadt, Germany), has reported

encouraging results from a study in psoriasis patients with the bi-specific

Nanobody® anti-IL-17A/F (M1095), via a clinical trials website

(https://clinicaltrials.gov/NCT02156466).



The trial was conducted in 41 patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis with

multiple ascending subcutaneous doses ranging from 30mg to 240mg administered on

days 1, 15 and 29. The primary endpoints were safety, tolerability,

immunogenicity and pharmacokinetics. Secondary endpoints were pharmacodynamics

and efficacy.



The doses of M1095 were well tolerated. No dose-dependent treatment-emergent

adverse events were observed. Pharmacokinetic profiles demonstrated dose

proportionality with the expected terminal half-life of ~11-12 days. There was

no apparent effect of anti-drug antibodies on pharmacokinetics.



A reduction in disease activity, as measured by Psoriasis Area Severity Index

(PASI) and improvement in static Physician Global Assessment (sPGA) was seen for

all doses of M1095. At day 85, for the three highest dose groups (60mg, 120mg,

and 240mg); PASI-75 (75% or more reduction in disease activity) scores of 100%

were achieved versus 0% for placebo. In addition, all dose levels of M1095

showed 88-100% of patients achieving a minimal or clear sPGA score at day 85

versus 0% for placebo. Rapid onset of clinical effect was observed after the



first dose and sustained out through to the conclusion of the study at day 85.



Dr James G Krueger, Director, Milstein Medical Research Program, Senior

Attending Physician, The Rockefeller University, commented: "The results showed

a very rapid onset of clinical benefit for the patients. The outcome of this

study makes me believe that M1095 has the potential to become a preferred

treatment option for psoriasis patients with potential in multiple additional

indications in which the IL-17 pathway is involved."



Dr Edwin Moses, CEO of Ablynx, commented: "This Nanobody was developed as part

of a deal signed with Merck KGaA in 2008. Ablynx was responsible for the

discovery and some of the pre-clinical work to identify a suitable anti-IL-

17A/F clinical candidate and Merck KGaA is now responsible for the clinical

development and commercialization of this molecule. These initial data are very

encouraging when compared with other psoriasis therapeutics commercially

available and in development. We believe that the results for this anti-IL-

17A/F Nanobody, which was the first functional bi-specific Nanobody to reach the

clinic, are a further validation of the enormous potential of the Nanobody

platform to generate therapeutically important multi-specific molecules in a

wide range of indications."





About M1095 (anti-IL-17A/F)



The interleukin (IL)-17A/F bispecific Nanobody neutralizes the pro-inflammatory

cytokines IL-17A and IL-17F, which are each expressed at inflammatory sites, and

have both been implicated in the pathogenesis of psoriasis and several auto-

immune disorders. The interleukin-17 (IL-17) family of cytokines includes six

IL-17-family ligands, and five receptors. IL-17A is the most studied family

member and most often mentioned as IL-17. IL-17F is the closest relative to IL-

17A based on sequence and receptor binding. Indeed, while both IL-17A and IL-

17F exist as homodimers, an IL-17A/F heterodimer has also been described. In

addition, both IL-17F and IL-17A bind the IL-17RA and IL-17RC receptors. A

difference between IL-17A and IL-17F is that their expression may be

differentially regulated at both the cell-type and transcriptional levels

accounting for non-redundant roles in vivo. IL-17A and IL-17F are important

mediators of local and systemic inflammation. Their activities are often

additive or synergistic to that of other inflammatory mediators such as tumour

necrosis factor (TNF). This described biology of IL-17A and IL-17F supports a

role for both cytokines in the initiation and perpetuation of Th17-associated

chronic auto-immune and inflammatory diseases and in subsequent organ damage.



The bi-specific anti-IL-17A/F Nanobody (M1095) was discovered by Ablynx. Merck

KGaA is now responsible for the clinical development and commercialization of

M1095 with Ablynx set to potentially receive milestones and royalties as the

programme progresses.





About the Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI)



Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) is the most widely used tool for the

measurement of severity of psoriasis. PASI combines the assessment of the

severity of lesions and the area affected into a single score. PASI is widely

used in clinical trials of therapies to treat psoriasis. Although absolute PASI

score is often used to define entry into a trial, it is response to treatment

that is important to measure efficacy and outcomes. This is usually presented as

a percentage response rate; e.g. PASI 50, PASI 75, PASI 90, PASI 100. PASI 75,

for example, represents the percentage (or number) of patients who have achieved

a 75% or more reduction in their PASI score from baseline. PASI 100 indicates

patients who have achieved a complete resolution of all disease.





About static Physician Global Assessment (sPGA)



A key measure used in clinical trials of psoriasis is the physician global

assessment (PGA). Global assessments can be done for extensive disease as well

as localized plaques. The static PGA measures the physician's impression of the

disease at a single point. The static Physician's Global Assessment (sPGA) scale

rates the investigator's overall clinical assessment of a subjects plaque

thickness, erythema, and scaling on a 6-point scale ranging from 0 (clear,

except for residual discoloration) to 5 (majority of plaques have severe

thickness, erythema, and scale). To assign a sPGA score, the investigator

examines all psoriatic lesions and assigns a severity score ranging from 0 to 5

for thickness, erythema, and scaling. Scores for thickness, erythema, and

scaling are summed and the mean of these 3 scores equals the overall sPGA score.

Overall sPGA scores range from 0 to 5, where lower scores indicate clinical

improvement. In this study, the percentage of subjects who achieved a sPGA

rating of 0 (clear) or 1 (minimal) and had at least a 2 level reduction from

baseline score were reported.







About Ablynx



Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies®,

proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,

which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the

features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines

which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than

45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic

areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and

respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical

companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Merck & Co.,

Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company

is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on

www.ablynx.com.





For more information, please contact

Ablynx:

Dr Edwin Moses

CEO

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07

m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68

e: edwin.moses(at)ablynx.com



Marieke Vermeersch

Director IR & Corporate Communications

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 82

m: +32 (0)479 49 06 03

e: marieke.vermeersch(at)ablynx.com

Follow us on Twitter (at)AblynxABLX





Ablynx media/analyst relations

FTI Consulting:

Julia Phillips, Brett Pollard, Mo Noonan, Matthew Moss

t: +44 20 3727 1000

e: ablynx(at)fticonsulting.com





pdf format of the press release:

https://hugin.info/137912/R/2073527/779428.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Ablynx via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.ablynx.com



PressRelease by

Ablynx

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/26/2017 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 520020

Character count: 9731

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ablynx

Stadt: Ghent/Zwijnaarde





Number of hits: 27



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease