Novartis highlights progress towards access and environmental goals in 2016 Corporate Responsibility Performance Report

Novartis highlights progress towards access and environmental goals in 2016

Corporate Responsibility Performance Report

* Novartis Access-to-medicine programs reached approximately 52 million

patients, including first-year deliveries through the innovative Novartis

Access program



* Novartis improved position in key sustainability rankings, including recent

Corporate Knights' "Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World"



* 2016 report highlights work towards the United Nations Sustainable

Development Goals and shares trends and challenges within the healthcare

industry



Basel, January 26, 2017 - Novartis published its Corporate Responsibility (CR)

Performance Report for the fourth consecutive year, highlighting progress on

access and environmental goals in 2016. Building on the company's long history

of corporate responsibility and transparent reporting, the 2016 report provides

even more context on the company's CR performance across five key areas: Access,

Ethics, Research & Development, People and Environment. The report also

captures perspectives from external stakeholders on trends and challenges within

the healthcare industry and presents the essential contributions Novartis makes

to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



"I'm proud of the progress we've made in aligning our corporate responsibility

and sustainability goals with our business strategy" said Joseph Jimenez, CEO of

Novartis. "Looking to the future, I am eager to work with our teams to continue

embedding corporate responsibility into our ongoing business and every facet of

our work."



Novartis provided medicine to approximately 52 million patients through access



programs in 2016, as well as health education, infrastructure development and

other programs to another 17 million people worldwide. One year since launch,

Novartis Access delivered more than 120,000 treatments for chronic diseases to

Kenya, Lebanon and Ethiopia, each providing a one-month supply of medicine. The

Novartis Access 2016 one-year report, also released today, captures updates on

progress and key learnings.



The Novartis Malaria Initiative achieved another milestone in 2016, with more

than 800 million treatments delivered without profit to malaria-endemic

countries since 2001. At the same time, Novartis launched SMS for Life 2.0 in

Kaduna State, Nigeria. The program is an enhanced version of the award-winning

SMS for Life program and uses smartphones and tablet computers to enable local

healthcare workers to manage stock levels of treatments and receive training.

The next-generation antimalarial, KAF156, is also entering Phase IIb clinical

development.



Novartis also took steps toward achieving its Vision 2030 on Environmental

Sustainability and 2020 targets. Overall net greenhouse gas emissions reduced by

18.7% versus 2010, with an additional net reduction of 10,000 tons through

energy projects in 2016. Development has also begun on an approach to capture,

measure and value the external economic, environmental and social impacts

created by the company's activities.



"Corporate responsibility is a core part of our business strategy," said Juergen

Brokatzky-Geiger, Global Head of Corporate Responsibility. "It drives our

ability to successfully pioneer new business approaches, create scalable

solutions to global healthcare challenges, and partner with organizations that

share our mission of improving and extending people's lives."



Testimony to the progress made, Novartis improved its standing in several key

sustainability rankings. In the 2016 Access to Medicine Index, Novartis ranked

third, up from fourth in 2014 and seventh in 2012. Novartis also received an A-

rating and recognition among category leaders in healthcare in the 2016 CDP

Climate Score. Most recently, in Corporate Knights' 2017 Global 100 Most

Sustainable Corporations in the World ranking, the company significantly

improved its standing, moving up 30 ranks from last year to 68th. Novartis was

also recognized in Newsweek's Green Rankings and the Dow Jones Sustainability

World Index, as well as in Fortune's 2016 "World's Most Admired Companies" list.



In 2016, the CR Performance report is again structured in accordance with the

Global Reporting Initiative's (GRI) G4 guidelines, with disclosure at

"comprehensive" level. Novartis has a strong history of CR activities, and

transparent reporting is a central part of its commitment to corporate

responsibility. Novartis has publicly reported on performance in this area since

2000 through its Annual Report and several online and printed materials.



Download the Novartis Corporate Responsibility Performance Report 2016

Download the Novartis Access 2016 one-year report

Download the Corporate Responsibility section of the Novartis Annual Report 2016



Find out more about our corporate responsibility activities online at:

http://www.novartis.com/corporate-responsibility/index.shtml.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global

company with leading positions in these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net

sales of USD 48.5 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 9.0 billion (USD 8.4 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in approximately

155 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations(at)novartis.com



Eric Althoff

Novartis Global Media Relations

+41 61 324 7999 (direct)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile)

eric.althoff(at)novartis.com





Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations(at)novartis.com



Central North America



Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448



Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Sloan Pavsner +1 212 830 2417



Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425



Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188







