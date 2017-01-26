(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Novartis International AG /
Novartis highlights progress towards access and environmental goals in 2016
Corporate Responsibility Performance Report
* Novartis Access-to-medicine programs reached approximately 52 million
patients, including first-year deliveries through the innovative Novartis
Access program
* Novartis improved position in key sustainability rankings, including recent
Corporate Knights' "Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World"
* 2016 report highlights work towards the United Nations Sustainable
Development Goals and shares trends and challenges within the healthcare
industry
Basel, January 26, 2017 - Novartis published its Corporate Responsibility (CR)
Performance Report for the fourth consecutive year, highlighting progress on
access and environmental goals in 2016. Building on the company's long history
of corporate responsibility and transparent reporting, the 2016 report provides
even more context on the company's CR performance across five key areas: Access,
Ethics, Research & Development, People and Environment. The report also
captures perspectives from external stakeholders on trends and challenges within
the healthcare industry and presents the essential contributions Novartis makes
to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
"I'm proud of the progress we've made in aligning our corporate responsibility
and sustainability goals with our business strategy" said Joseph Jimenez, CEO of
Novartis. "Looking to the future, I am eager to work with our teams to continue
embedding corporate responsibility into our ongoing business and every facet of
our work."
Novartis provided medicine to approximately 52 million patients through access
programs in 2016, as well as health education, infrastructure development and
other programs to another 17 million people worldwide. One year since launch,
Novartis Access delivered more than 120,000 treatments for chronic diseases to
Kenya, Lebanon and Ethiopia, each providing a one-month supply of medicine. The
Novartis Access 2016 one-year report, also released today, captures updates on
progress and key learnings.
The Novartis Malaria Initiative achieved another milestone in 2016, with more
than 800 million treatments delivered without profit to malaria-endemic
countries since 2001. At the same time, Novartis launched SMS for Life 2.0 in
Kaduna State, Nigeria. The program is an enhanced version of the award-winning
SMS for Life program and uses smartphones and tablet computers to enable local
healthcare workers to manage stock levels of treatments and receive training.
The next-generation antimalarial, KAF156, is also entering Phase IIb clinical
development.
Novartis also took steps toward achieving its Vision 2030 on Environmental
Sustainability and 2020 targets. Overall net greenhouse gas emissions reduced by
18.7% versus 2010, with an additional net reduction of 10,000 tons through
energy projects in 2016. Development has also begun on an approach to capture,
measure and value the external economic, environmental and social impacts
created by the company's activities.
"Corporate responsibility is a core part of our business strategy," said Juergen
Brokatzky-Geiger, Global Head of Corporate Responsibility. "It drives our
ability to successfully pioneer new business approaches, create scalable
solutions to global healthcare challenges, and partner with organizations that
share our mission of improving and extending people's lives."
Testimony to the progress made, Novartis improved its standing in several key
sustainability rankings. In the 2016 Access to Medicine Index, Novartis ranked
third, up from fourth in 2014 and seventh in 2012. Novartis also received an A-
rating and recognition among category leaders in healthcare in the 2016 CDP
Climate Score. Most recently, in Corporate Knights' 2017 Global 100 Most
Sustainable Corporations in the World ranking, the company significantly
improved its standing, moving up 30 ranks from last year to 68th. Novartis was
also recognized in Newsweek's Green Rankings and the Dow Jones Sustainability
World Index, as well as in Fortune's 2016 "World's Most Admired Companies" list.
In 2016, the CR Performance report is again structured in accordance with the
Global Reporting Initiative's (GRI) G4 guidelines, with disclosure at
"comprehensive" level. Novartis has a strong history of CR activities, and
transparent reporting is a central part of its commitment to corporate
responsibility. Novartis has publicly reported on performance in this area since
2000 through its Annual Report and several online and printed materials.
Download the Novartis Corporate Responsibility Performance Report 2016
Download the Novartis Access 2016 one-year report
Download the Corporate Responsibility section of the Novartis Annual Report 2016
Find out more about our corporate responsibility activities online at:
http://www.novartis.com/corporate-responsibility/index.shtml.
Disclaimer
This press release contains expressed or implied forward-looking statements,
including statements that can be identified by terminology such as "progress,"
"building," "goals," "strategy," "looking to the future," "eager," "continue,"
"launch," "launched," "next-generation," "targets," "development has also
begun," "approach," "mission," "commitment," or similar expressions. Such
forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Group regarding
future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future
results expressed or implied by such statements. These expectations could be
affected by, among other things, risks and factors referred to in the Risk
Factors section of Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US
Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in
this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to
update it in the future.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving
needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis
offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,
eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global
company with leading positions in these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net
sales of USD 48.5 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to
approximately USD 9.0 billion (USD 8.4 billion excluding impairment and
amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in approximately
155 countries around the world. For more information, please visit
http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-
library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations(at)novartis.com
Novartis Media Relations
Central media line: +41 61 324 2200
E-mail: media.relations(at)novartis.com
Eric Althoff
Novartis Global Media Relations
+41 61 324 7999 (direct)
+41 79 593 4202 (mobile)
eric.althoff(at)novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations(at)novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Sloan Pavsner +1 212 830 2417
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
