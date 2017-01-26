Ericsson reports fourth quarter and full year results 2016

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS



* Reported sales decreased by -11% YoY, with SEK -5.5 b. lower IPR licensing

revenues.

* Despite strong sequential sales growth in Networks, the underlying market

remained weak in the fourth quarter.

* Gross margin was 26.1% (36.3%). Gross margin, excluding restructuring

charges, was stable QoQ, but declined to 29.4% (36.6%) YoY, following lower

IPR licensing revenues and a higher share of Global Services sales with

reduced margin in the quarter.

* Operating income was SEK -0.3 (11.0) b. Operating income, excluding

restructuring charges, decreased to SEK 4.4 (11.7) b., mainly due to lower

IPR licensing revenues.

* The cost and efficiency program is tracking towards target. The execution

pace was faster than predicted in the quarter, resulting in full-year

restructuring charges of SEK 7.6 b. compared with estimated SEK 5.5-6.5 b.

* The baseline for current IPR licensing contract portfolio is approximately

SEK 7 b. on an annual basis. Smartphone volumes, new agreements and IoT

licensing will determine growth opportunities going forward.

* Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 19.4 (21.9) b. supported by

reduced operating assets.

* Effective January 16, 2017, Börje Ekholm assumed the position of President

and CEO.



FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS



* Reported sales decreased by -10% mainly due to weaker demand for mobile

broadband, especially in markets with a weak macroeconomic environment. IPR

licensing revenues declined to SEK 10.0 (14.4) b.

* Operating income declined to SEK 6.3 (21.8) b. due to lower sales and a

changed business mix in mobile broadband, with a lower proportion of

capacity business. This was partly offset by lower operating expenses.

* Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 14.0 (20.6) b. Net cash at year-



end was SEK 31.2 b.

* The Board of Directors will propose a dividend for 2016 of SEK 1.00 (3.70)

per share to the AGM.



+--------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+------------+---------+---------+

| | Q4| Q4| YoY| Q3| QoQ|Full year|Full year|

|SEK b. | 2016| 2015|change| 2016| change| 2016| 2015|

+--------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+------------+---------+---------+

|Net sales | 65.2| 73.6| -11%| 51.1| 28%| 222.6| 246.9|

+--------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+------------+---------+---------+

| Sales growth adj.| | | | | | | |

|for comparable units| | | | | | | |

|and currency | -| -| -15%| -| 23%| -10%| -5%|

+--------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+------------+---------+---------+

|Gross margin |26.1%|36.3%| -|28.3%| -| 29.8%| 34.8%|

+--------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+------------+---------+---------+

| Gross margin | | | | | | | |

|excluding | | | | | | | |

|restructuring | | | | | | | |

|charges |29.4%|36.6%| -|29.4%| -| 31.4%| 35.7%|

+--------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+------------+---------+---------+

|Operating income | -0.3| 11.0| -103%| 0.3| -182%| 6.3| 21.8|

+--------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+------------+---------+---------+

| Operating income | | | | | | | |

|excluding | | | | | | | |

|restructuring | | | | | | | |

|charges | 4.4| 11.7| -63%| 1.6| 172%| 13.9| 26.8|

+--------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+------------+---------+---------+

|Operating margin |-0.4%|15.0%| -| 0.7%| -| 2.8%| 8.8%|

+--------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+------------+---------+---------+

| Operating margin | | | | | | | |

|excluding | | | | | | | |

|restructuring | | | | | | | |

|charges | 6.7%|16.0%| -| 3.1%| -| 6.2%| 10.9%|

+--------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+------------+---------+---------+

|Net income | -1.6| 7.0| -123%| -0.2| -| 1.9| 13.7|

+--------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+------------+---------+---------+

|EPS diluted, SEK |-0.48| 2.15| -122%|-0.07| -| 0.52| 4.13|

+--------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+------------+---------+---------+

|EPS (Non-IFRS), | | | | | | | |

|SEK(1)) | 0.62| 2.50| -75%| 0.34| 82%| 2.66| 6.06|

+--------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+------------+---------+---------+

|Cash flow from | | | | | | | |

|operating activities| 19.4| 21.9| -11%| -2.3| -| 14.0| 20.6|

+--------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+------------+---------+---------+

|Net cash, end of | | | | | | | |

|period (2)) | 31.2| 41.2| -24%| 16.3| 91%| 31.2| 41.2|

+--------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+------------+---------+---------+

1) EPS, diluted, excl. amortizations and write-downs of

acquired intangible assets, and excluding restructuring

charges.

2) The definition of Net cash was changed in Q1 2016 and

now excludes post-employment benefits, see accounting

policies.



Non-IFRS financial measures are reconciled to the most directly reconcilable

line items in the financial statements at the end of this report.





Comments from Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)



The negative industry trends remained in the fourth quarter. However, sales were

positively impacted by favorable currency exchange rates combined with hardware

deliveries, previously planned for Q1 2017. Profitability declined YoY following

lower IPR licensing revenues mainly due to last year's agreement with Apple as

well as increased restructuring charges. Operating cash flow in the fourth

quarter was SEK 19.4 b., supported by reduced operating assets.



Business



Group sales declined by -11% YoY, primarily due to the decrease of SEK -5.5. b

in IPR licensing revenues. Full-year IPR licensing revenues were SEK 10.0 (14.4)

b.



In 2016, a number of markets, in regions such as Latin America, the Middle East

and Africa, were impacted by a weak macroeconomic environment with a negative

effect on mobile broadband investments. The underlying market remained weak in

the fourth quarter with further weakness in Latin America. However, hardware

deliveries previously planned for Q1 2017 were made on customer requests, and

had a positive impact on sales in the fourth quarter. In combination with a

weakened SEK versus USD, this resulted in a stronger than expected sequential

sales growth in mobile broadband. Segment Networks sales increased by 39% QoQ.

The new radio platform, Ericsson Radio System (ERS), represented almost 15% of

total deliveries of radio units for 2016 and the roll-out of the new platform is

gradually ramping up.



Global Services sales declined by -4% YoY mainly due to the reduced scope of a

managed services contract in North America. Support Solutions sales declined by

-39% YoY, mainly due to lower IPR licensing revenues. In addition, TV & Media

sales were lower than expected due to a rapid decline in legacy products.



Sales in the targeted areas declined by -7% YoY, mainly impacted by lower sales

in OSS and BSS following the transition from legacy to new products. We are

allocating resources into our digital transformation projects to secure

important deliveries in 2017. Full-year sales for targeted areas were flat and

accounted for 20% of group sales in 2016.



The current industry trends and business mix of coverage and capacity sales in

mobile broadband are expected to prevail in 2017. At the Investor Update in

November we presented our estimate of the Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment

market in USD; a decline by -10% to -15% in 2016 and further decline by -2% to

-6% in 2017.



The baseline for current IPR licensing contract portfolio is approximately SEK

7 b. on an annual basis. Smartphone volume growth, agreements with currently

unlicensed handset manufacturers and IoT licensing will determine growth

opportunities going forward.



Profitability



Operating income decreased to SEK -0.3 (11.0) b. in the quarter, mainly due to

lower IPR licensing revenues, higher restructuring charges and lower gross

margin.



The cost and efficiency program, first initiated in November 2014, is tracking

to target of an annual run rate of operating expenses, excluding restructuring

charges, of SEK 53 b. by second half of 2017. Full-year operating expenses,

excluding restructuring charges, amounted to SEK 56.4 b., corresponding to a

full-year reduction of SEK 5 b. The execution pace was faster than predicted in

the quarter resulting in front-loaded restructuring charges. With current plans,

we expect restructuring charges of approximately SEK 3 b. for 2017.



Cash flow



Operating cash flow in Q4 was SEK 19.4 b. Operating cash flow was mainly driven

by reduced operating assets. Full-year operating cash flow amounted to SEK 14.0

b. Net cash at the end of quarter was SEK 31.2 b.



The Board will propose a dividend of SEK 1.00 (3.70) per share to the AGM. The

Board believes that it is prudent to align the dividend level with 2016 earnings

adjusted for restructuring charges and the current market outlook. However, the

Board expresses confidence in the ongoing actions to improve Ericsson's

financial performance, and has the ambition to increase the dividend over time

as our performance improves.



Focus going forward



We as well as our customers are going through a period of rapid change. As a

consequence, we are reviewing our priorities in order to set the future

direction of the company. This work has been initiated involving key teams in

the company, to secure quality of decisions and speed in implementation once

decisions are made. Emphasis will be on refining the strategy to focus

investments into areas where we both can and must win. Building on the

suggestion from the famous ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky; We will focus on

skating where the puck will be, not where it has been.



In the near term, stability will be key to establishing a strong base for future

growth. This means prioritizing profitability over growth, but also to

diligently continue to work on efficiency and effectiveness across all

operations. This can and will ensure that we remain at the forefront of

technological development - building on the combined strength across products,

services and solutions.







